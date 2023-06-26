STEVENSBURG—Nine young people and their pets experienced “A Dog Gone Great Time” June 12-16 at Lenn Park as part of the Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Kids Camp, teaching dog training, grooming, nutrition and more.

Camper Derek Aloisio, 12, of Spotsylvania made the rounds on an obstacle training course set up under the pavilion with his one-year-old lab mix, Chester.

“I’m learning how to train him — spin, lay down, play dead and shake,” said the young man during the morning session June 15.

Aloisio noted he had very much seen a change in his dog since camp started three days earlier.

“The biggest change is less jumping,” he said. “He’s getting better around small dogs.”

Camp instructor Theresa Richmond has trained dogs professionally since 1982. She runs Mahogany Ridge dog learning center in Culpeper County, providing training, boarding, daycare and camps using the Volhard motivational method.

This was Richmond’s first year doing the youth camp through Culpeper County Parks & Recreation.

“Phenomenal,” she said of progress she had seen on day four of the five-day camp. “When they bring their dog to camp, they are never alone—they have their best friend with them.”

Kids work naturally with their dogs and just need some direction, added Richmond. She ran her first kids camp in 1999 in upstate New York and it has become an annual offering. She held her first residential dog training camps in 2018 in Harrisonburg in partnership with Camp Horizons.

Instilling confidence — in youth and their pups — is a first step, she said.

“When camp first started, they didn’t think their dogs could do anything.

“Let that go,” the instructor said of direction to her human students.

“Turn them around. If we don’t start with our children, how can we perpetuate our own love? Teach them to respect and care.”

Children have exactly the same needs as dogs, Richmond continued — food, water, TLC and a doctor’s care.

Helping at the recent camp was fellow instructor, Misty Denny, a strong believer that the balance of health and training makes all the difference for a long and happy life of a dog, according to her staff bio. She teaches at her farm, Misty Downs Animal Wellness & Training, in Midland.

Also on site was 16-year-old Hannah Timbers, a rising senior at Madison County High School. A dog training instructor, Timbers learned it all from Richmond, her grandmother.

“It’s been a good group that’s improved,” said the teen of the Culpeper class. “It flew past!”

Timbers, who has three dogs of her own, has been involved in overnight dog training camps the past two years at Camp Horizons.

“I started doing camp at age 5,” she said. “I took the knowledge from (Theresa) and used it.”

What’s a basic tip to get one’s dog to behave better?

“Form a relationship with them first,” said Timbers. “See what their dos and don’ts are and go from there.”

Be aware of one’s body language, she added. The way a person’s feet are pointing will be the same as their dog’s, Timbers said.

“Give them their space also while training at the same time.”

Camper Jackie Huoska, 8-years-old, said she uses treats to motivate her 14-week-old Corgi, Pepper.

There was an ample supply of treats on and in hand for A Dog Gone Great Time camp, including for Obi, a 4-month-old Australian shepherd belonging to 9-year-old Didi Blair of Rappahannock, wearing a Mandalorian t-shirt.

“He’s still a baby,” said the boy of his dog. “He’s doing good with the training — how to sit, we’ve learned tunnels and boards.”

Blair said his pup has been pretty well-behaved for the past several weeks.

Camper Adele Genho, 10, of Rappahannock, worked with her dog, Sveta, a Black Lab wearing a green-and-white bandanna. Genho said she learned lots of stuff at summer camp, working the circuit of training activities with her pup, quite successfully, it appeared.

“She doesn’t usually listen to me that well,” added the girl. “I’m not the oldest in the family,” she said of her five siblings.

Camper Connor Berry, of Orange County, worked with his dog, Murphy, a Pitbull and Dalmatian mix.

“He has learned a lot because when we first got him he was three months old and he only knew how to sit,” said the 10-year-old. “He has made so many improvements. Even on the first day, he learned how to go through a tunnel for the first time.”

Murphy is a little afraid of water, the boy added, of the training board for getting wet, or a drink.

Throughout the week, campers demonstrated polite leash walking. They learned about body language and what their dog is telling them as well as tricks, nutrition, making dog treats and fun dog related crafts.

A Dog Gone Great Time ended with a dog show with students demonstrating all the skills they learned.