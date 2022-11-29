A Live Nativity draws merry makers to Ole Country Store

The Christmas story came to life this past weekend outside the Ole Country Store in Culpeper.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church hosted, “A Live Nativity,” a walk-thru event, Saturday and Sunday evening at the site along U.S. Route 29.

The three hour program, both nights, attracted a total of 1,400 people.

Attendees enjoyed animals, actors, carolers, warm fires, kids activity and refreshments at the free event that focused on the birth of Jesus.

Married couple Luke and Emma Croushorn played Mary and Joseph. Dan Mullins, Stephen Embrey and Billy Seal were the three Wise Men and Doreena Corwin portrayed the angel.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, on Sperryville Pike in Boston, Virginia, was founded in 1833. Formerly located in Rappahannock, the church last year moved across the county line into Culpeper, occupying a new church building.

This was the first year since COVID that the church switched back to the walk-thru format for the Nativity following two years of a drive-thru experience.