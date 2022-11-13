A sweet partnership: Culpeper school kids play Legos with senior citizens

A.G. Richardson Elementary School has created a new community connection for all ages this year.

It’s called the 4-99 Partnership, a collaborative project between selected students and senior citizens in the community.

Students chosen for the “Student Spotlight” each month are invited to a field trip where they can build and create Lego projects with senior citizens in the Culpeper community, according to a recent news release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Teacher Matt Ortman collaborated with School Counselor Janine Morrison on the program. It provides students the opportunity to share their AGR skills of being “Awesome, Genuine and Responsible” with a special group of people, Hoover said.

“Our senior population is often overlooked. We thought this would be a great chance to allow Legos to bring all ages together hence the name 4-99,” Ortman said.

Each month, the 4-99 partnership alternates between The Memory Care Ward at The Culpeper retirement village, a school neighbor, and the Culpeper Senior Center on U.S. Avenue downtown.

“I view this as an opportunity to create an experience for our kids to work with seniors in a fun way. It gives a shared experience of fun, nurturing respect and empathy for others, and communication skills,” Morrison said. “The seniors love the interaction and energy that our kids bring.”

Students who went on the field trip enjoyed the experience.

“It was fun playing Legos with them. I like seeing them happy. It was also fun playing with different kids and different ages that I don’t get to see every day,” said first grader Hazel Montana of her trip to The Culpeper.

Fourth grade student Bella Solis-Holt agreed it was a fun experience.

“The seniors got to meet new people and have fun playing with kids. Some maybe don’t get to see their grandkids a lot and they might be missing them so they got to play with us instead,” she said.

Morrison enjoyed seeing the kids interacting, talking to and helping the seniors put pieces together. Some of the students hugged their new friends when they were saying goodbye.

“It was touching to see that genuine care and connection—a sweet partnership,” said Morrison.