A Thanksgiving feature: Turkeys on the marquee

Moving Meadows’ infant turkeys are mailed via the U.S. Postal Service from Pennsylvania to Culpeper when they are 1 day old.

“They hatch, and then they’re immediately dropped in the mail,” Hudson said.

After arriving at Moving Meadows, the baby turkeys are kept in a warm shelter for several weeks at the Hudson family’s Culpeper farm. Baby chickens are housed with them to show them the ropes.

“Turkeys are famous for being dumb, you know,” Hudson said. “Well, I think they just need an example. Once they see the chicks taking care of themselves, the turkeys figure out, ‘OK I guess I could do that,’ and they do. But if they don’t have someone to point the way, they just stand there and don’t do anything.”

This is just one reason why turkeys are so different to raise than chickens.

“It’s taken a while for us to get the hang of it, but it’s going really well now,” Hudson said. His family has had a turkey operation on their farm since about 2012.

This year, the turkeys sold out far in advance of Thanksgiving—very different from normal. Usually, they still have a few left a week or two before the holiday.