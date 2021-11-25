A Thanksgiving feature: Turkeys on the marquee

What other town in America boasts a 1920s-era movie-theater marquee bearing the words “TURKEY PICK-UP,” emblazoned at night in flashing lights?
Only Culpeper, Virginia, we’d wager.
That’s because of Moving Meadows Farm Store, Bakery & Cafe at the old State Theater on Main Street.
In recent days, Wally Hudson’s business in the lobby of downtown’s former movie house distributed a little over 100 turkeys to customers from far and wide.
“It’s a crazy time of year for us,” Hudson said Tuesday morning in the store. “All our turkeys are raised on our farm, pasture-grazed and moved every day.”
Justin and Sunny Hospital picked up their turkey on Tuesday, traveling to Culpeper with parents Janell and Jerry Hospital, all of them from Fairfax.
“We found out about the turkeys a few years ago when we came to the (county) Farm Tour,” Janell Hospital said. “We were so impressed with their operation there, and have been getting our Thanksgiving turkey here ever since.”
It’s absolutely worth the drive, all of them said.
“We love coming here—it’s a great outing, and you won’t find a more delicious turkey anywhere,” Janelle said.
Moving Meadows’ infant turkeys are mailed via the U.S. Postal Service from Pennsylvania to Culpeper when they are 1 day old.
“They hatch, and then they’re immediately dropped in the mail,” Hudson said.
After arriving at Moving Meadows, the baby turkeys are kept in a warm shelter for several weeks at the Hudson family’s Culpeper farm. Baby chickens are housed with them to show them the ropes.
“Turkeys are famous for being dumb, you know,” Hudson said. “Well, I think they just need an example. Once they see the chicks taking care of themselves, the turkeys figure out, ‘OK I guess I could do that,’ and they do. But if they don’t have someone to point the way, they just stand there and don’t do anything.”
This is just one reason why turkeys are so different to raise than chickens.
“It’s taken a while for us to get the hang of it, but it’s going really well now,” Hudson said. His family has had a turkey operation on their farm since about 2012.
This year, the turkeys sold out far in advance of Thanksgiving—very different from normal. Usually, they still have a few left a week or two before the holiday.
“They were all gone by the middle of October,” Hudson said. “People come from pretty far—Richmond, Northern Virginia, D.C. Our reputation is growing, and I think the whole supply-chain scare has really made a difference this year.”
The farmer plans to raise more turkeys in 2022.
“I think there’s a demand. We could have sold up to 200 this year if we’d just had them available,” he said.
ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986