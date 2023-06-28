Community members came together last week to distribute nearly 40,000 pounds of free food to the needy.

The Culpeper-Fredericksburg food distribution was held last Friday afternoon at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center in Rixeyville.

The Rev. Dr. Milton Branch Sr., of Immanuel Christian Ministries, coordinated the giveaway in collaboration with the Baptist General Convention of Virginia and the Church of Latter-day Saints in Culpeper.

“It was a collaborative, interfaith effort,” Branch said. “You have to be careful what you pray for!”

By the end of Friday, most of the food and other items, like laundry detergent and dish soap, were gone with supplies given to about 80 families, Branch stated.

A comment heard from a recipient during the giveaway was, “It’s just like Christmas!”

Another 30 area churches and food pantries picked up the free groceries and anything left over was taken to the Culpeper Food Closet to help stock the shelves.

“By Saturday evening, it was all gone — they cleaned us out!” Branch exclaimed.

It was a great event with wonderful partnerships and working together for the greater good, he added.

“A touch of heaven. Everyone was so friendly.”

In a post on the church’s Facebook page, the pastor thanked the many volunteers who assisted in the unloading and distribution of 39,665 pounds of food and other household items.

“We especially thank the Church of Latter-day Saints who sent a trailer truck from Utah filled with the items which were distributed,” Branch said.

Trustee Shelton Brown donated his forklift and time to remove pallets from the truck while the Rev. Willie Crenshaw volunteered the use of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center for distribution.

“It was a joy to see those of the various households of faith working together in harmony to bless our community,” Branch said. “May God richly bless each and every one of you who came today to volunteer, and may God bless the receivers of your efforts.”