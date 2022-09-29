'Accessible to everyone'—Culpeper NAACP hosts forum on equity in the classroom

A civil conversation about achieving equity in public schools and higher education took place earlier this week in a public forum at Madison County High School.

That goal is still to be reached, participants agreed. Open discussion must remain part of the solution to creating equitable classrooms, speakers said during the event hosted by Culpeper Branch NAACP and the Piedmont Race Amity Project.

Professional educators and administrators, all with post-graduate degrees, participated in Monday evening’s two-hour event, titled “Reaching Every Child: A Community Forum on Education.” Culpeper Media Network livestreamed the program and will make it available online.

A few dozen community members comprised the audience for the timely forum, which encouraged getting involved locally and keeping an open mind.

Education is the most powerful weapon anyone can use to change the world, said the Rev. Uzziah Harris, a middle school teacher in Culpeper public schools, a pastor and the president of Culpeper Branch NAACP.

Yet public education is a place of contention in today’s society, Harris said.

It is in public schools where children are socialized and interconnected, learning to work together and discern fact from fiction, he said.

But Virginia has some of the lowest African-American high school graduation rates in the country, Harris noted.

“We want to make sure education is accessible to everyone, is diverse and attainable by each and very person,” he said. “We would hope education is accurate, based in research.”

He referenced how some activists stress controversial “CRT” talking point, an acronym used for both Critical Race Theory and Culturally Responsive Teaching.

Politics shroud those topics for school boards across the country, as well as parents’ rights to choose the type of education their child will receive, Harris said.

The Culpeper teacher said he is willing to come to a place “Where we can hear each other.”

Peoples’ primary desire is that children learn, Harris noted. A system of public education that serves everyone is when everyone does well, he said.

Decades of damage

Germanna Community College President Janet Gullickson, in her remarks, noted a 25 percent increase in her college’s African American student population in recent years.

Gullickson said public education has been politicized by people not sincere in their efforts to educate everyone.

“Lately, I have been more and more offended by the term ‘woke-ness,’” she said.

“Woke-ness is a badge of honor,” Gullickson recalling her childhood on a South Dakota farm in an region full of American Indians. She saw how those people were treated differently.

Today’s equity gap in education is not a Black problem, Gullickson said. The United States’ predominantly white education system has not figured out how to reach students who are not white, she said.

Gullickson urged people to ask teachers why more African American students are failing. Why are there not more Black teachers? she asked.

During racial integration, scores of Black teachers were laid off, Gullickson said, referencing the “decades of damage” done to Black students by removing teachers who look like them from the classroom.

“I surely don’t know the answers,” the college president said.

But Gullickson said leaders at her institution are committed to find them, and to ensure that all of Germanna’s students have equal opportunity to succeed.

Keep an open mind

Former Eastern View High School class president Caleb Hackley, a Hampton University political-science graduate now working in defense consulting, said that education is a lifelong journey.

“I grew up in an environment where education was almost spiritual,” he said.

Hackley said his grandmother, a school janitor, instilled in him a passion for education.

“Education is a way of life, a way to integrate yourself in the great human tapestry,” he said.

The educational system needs to be honest with children about the mistakes made in U.S. history, Hackley said, and people need to be truthful with themselves about that.

“None of this should be divisive or cause alarm or fear,” he said, calling for a commitment to unity and a good quality of life for all.

Culpeper County High School Class of 2016 student Jason Ford, a University of Mary Washington political-science graduate, spoke of people’s differences coming from a lack of education about specific topics.

He recalled learning in his junior year of high school, from a teacher, to be willing to re-learn and re-evaluate, when new information is presented.

“Keep an open mind. You don’t know everything; there is always something for you to learn,” Ford said.

Inclusive pedagogy

Mary Baldwin University Dean Amy Tillerson-Brown challenged the status quo.

She said America is on its way to becoming a majority-minority society as census figures continue to show the nation’s population is growing more diverse.

“Racism is back on the national agenda like never before, with public pledges to do better,” Tillerson-Brown said of changes made in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020. She called that a reckoning with the nation’s racist past.

Promises to tackle ainequitable higher education and public schools have emerged along with questions, she said.

Do schools operate with a racial bias? Are they equitable? Are they culturally relevant? Are they anti-racist? Tillerson-Brown asked.

She called for “inclusive pedagogy” in the classroom, where there are no barriers to education, there is a diverse curriculum, culturally responsive teaching and everybody is included in the game.

Tillerson-Brown called out “implicit bias” in schools, noting higher suspension rates for Black students due to their perceived insubordination.

“(Behavior) I may be able to tolerate, a white, middle-class teacher may be not be able to,” she said.

Laurel Blackmon, chair of the Culpeper NAACP’s Education Committee, moderated the forum

Blackmon asked why disparities in education exist, and why they matter.

Panelist Kathleen Gentry, an assistant high school principal, advocates for at-risk students. She previously worked with Madison County Public Schools.

Gentry said equity is not just about race. All school systems are different and all have different resources, she said.

“How we are failing our youth is we are making it only a Black and white issue,” Gentry said. “Kids are kids. We want them all to do well—suburban, rural and urban.”

Some disparities are socioeconomic, she added, and out of people’s control. She encouraged looking at the big picture, and not focusing just on race.

The census data is changing, Gentry commented. “What happens when the table are turned?” she asked.

Gentry advocated helpin,g one another, not insulting one another, in public education.

System of design

Harris said the public school system was designed with disparities, and to perpetuate privilege.

Schools remain segregated by skin color based on where students live, he said. Look at the quality of Petersburg schools versus Williamsburg schools or Northern Virginia schools compared to those in Culpeper and Madison, Harris said.

“It is a system of design … We have to be willing to dismantle the system,” he said.

Harris advocated funding for public preschools for all children as well as investment in trade and vocational programs so minority students not bound for college can take care of their families and not revert to a life of crime.

Germanna Community College Chief Diversity Officer Tiffany Ray added to the conversation, saying workforce education needs to start at the K-12 level.

“We don’t have the talent to meet the needs of our workforce,” she said.

Schools need to lift up all of their students, Ray said. “These are our neighbors, these are our children,” she said.

Fixing the system is not the responsibility of the children, Ray added, but of the adults. It’s important that social reckoning and acknowledgement of history happens in public schools, she said.

Gentry interjected that kids do better when they see people who look like them on their school board and in classrooms and when they see themselves reflected in the curriculum. It’s the right thing to do, she said.

Gentry called out selective admissions policies for Advanced Placement classes that let high school students earn college credits, calling it “a divided opportunity” for access.

“We owe every child the opportunity to be successful,” she said.

All about the kids

Society needs to invest in its educators, Harris said toward the end of the forum.

“I am a human development professional,” said the educator with a PhD. “This is what we do.”

You wouldn’t tell a lawyer how to do their job in the middle of a trial, yet “it has become fashionable to treat educators like they don’t know what they are doing,” Harris said.

There should be a partnership between parents and education professionals, he said.

Most teachers are in the profession because they love what they do and want to make a difference, Tillerson-Brown said.

Teachers shouldn’t have to worry if they teach history that they might lose their job, referring to Virginia’s new tip line for callers to report classroom instruction they may consider controversial on race, gender, sexuality and history.

Tillerson-Brown said society also needs to look at the school-to-prison pipeline for Black youth.

“This system of mass incarceration does not being when a person graduates high school,” she said.

Among audience comments were some the Rev. Frank Lewis Sr., pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, long a member of the Culpeper Branch NAACP, which also represents Madison and Rappahannock counties. Lewis said he has six children in Madison public schools.

It’s not a race issue, or about what should be taught, but rather, “How we teach,” Lewis said.

“They will make it look like a race issue,” he said. “This is about all the kids—how to make it equal, not trying to pump up race, trying to make an even playing field for all.”

Another audience member asked about the dearth of Black educators. Not having a diversity of role models makes it harder to be culturally sensitive, she said.

Harris responded, saying less than 2 percent of teachers are African Americans.

He challenged central offices to explore new means and methods of recruiting. It’s not a matter of African Americans not wanting to come in, but a matter of resistance and unwillingness to find and hire diverse applicants, he said.

Added Gentry, “If it’s not a welcoming environment, they will not come.”

How can community members stand alongside educators to champion social equity, came another question.

Gentry responded, urging people to attend school board meetings and be a voice for the voiceless.

Ray said, “We have to build a callous around having these conversations” in working toward solutions.