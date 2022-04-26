Addo departs Culpeper's Eastern View High for Colonial Beach

Dr. Felix Addo, principal of Culpeper County’s Eastern View High School, has resigned his post to accept a new job.

Monday was his last day at Eastern View, school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover said Tuesday in response to a Culpeper Star-Exponent inquiry.

Culpeper County Public Schools did announce his departure.

According to a Twitter post last week, the Colonial Beach School Board voted 5-0 to select Addo for a job with that school system.

Colonial Beach Public Schools officials could not be reached late Tuesday for comment.

Addo had been Eastern View principal since April 2018, when he arrived in Culpeper with 21 years’ experience as an educator.

On Sunday, April 21, Addo told Eastern View families via email that he “sadly will not be finishing out the school year as Eastern View’s principal.”

His new job in Colonial Beach will begin May 2, he wrote.

“Please know that the decision to leave before the end of the school year was not made lightly and would not have been made if the new opportunity did not require it,” Addo wrote. “On my last day, just like my first and all the ones in between, you will receive from me 100% effort and dedication to the Cyclone Way!

“I take with me fond memories, inspiring experiences, and the comforting knowledge that EV’s Staffulty will continue to strive for excellence as they guide and educate our students,” he continued. “I am blessed to have had the honor and privilege of serving as principal of Eastern View High School and being a part of this great community.

“Thank you all for your support, kindness, and love over the past 4 years,” Addo concluded.

Before coming to Culpeper, Addo was assistant principal at North Stafford High School in Stafford County.

Before his stint at North Stafford, Addo was an assistant principal at Stafford High School for 12 years. He began his education career in Prince William County, where he taught math for eight years.

Addo holds a doctorate in education leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of West Georgia, and a master’s degree in education leadership from George Mason University.

Addo moved to the United States from Ghana in West Africa when he was 11 years old.

