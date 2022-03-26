Admire bluebells, river, millrace on April 8 nature walk at Germanna

Have a bit of spring fever?

Well, step onto the trails of Locust Grove's Siegen Forest and enjoy its bluebells, historic millrace, the Rapidan River and more.

At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, the Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia invites the public to take a free walk on its property in eastern Orange County and learn about its natural and cultural resources.

Space is limited to 15 people per tour hour, so the nonprofit group urges registering soon at germanna.org.

The walk, hosted by the Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia, will take about 1.5 hours round trip.

This event is co-sponsored by the Old Rag Master Naturalists and the Central Rappahannock Master Naturalists, both part of the Virginia Master Naturalist program at Virginia Tech.

The property's trails are unpaved, and participants will hike up and down hill both ways. Good walking shoes, a hat, bug spray and water are recommended. If it rains the day before, the trails will be muddy. The site is not wheelchair-accessible.

A $10 suggested donation, to help with upkeep of the foundation's resources, can be made during check-in on the day of event.

In the event of rain, the walk will be cancelled. Please call the Germanna foundation's visitor center at 540-423-1700 the day of event with questions or concerns if there is inclement weather.

Have questions now? Ask Ashley Abruzzo at aabruzzo@germanna.org.

The foundation's visitor center, which is next to Germanna Community College's Locust Grove campus, is at 2062 Germanna Highway.