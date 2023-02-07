The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution met Sunday at the Culpeper History Museum for a ceremony to honor forgotten patriots who fought in the Revolutionary War.

Among the 16 honorees, seven were Black and one in particular was singled out due to his connection to the Slaughter family of Culpeper County.

All the honorees were acknowledged during a bell ceremony and wreaths were presented to the families of the forgotten patriots followed by a musket volley to salute the soldiers.

Particular attention was given to the life of Spencer Slaughter, an enslaved Black man owned by Captain Philip Slaughter, who fought at various battles, including Valley Forge, Monmouth and Brandywine. The Slaughter family has a deep connection to the Culpeper area going back to 1726 when Robert Slaughter Jr., the grandfather of Philip Slaughter, founded his plantation on what would become State Route 669.

Speaking at the event was Katherine Slaughter, a descendent of Philip Slaughter, who along with Cheryl Hackley-Francis, did research into the history of Spencer Slaughter and his role in the American Revolution.

Hackley-Francis had been working on a family genealogy project which included oral histories from family living in areas such as Philadelphia. Along with her brother Leroy, she was able to trace her family’s lineage to Spencer Slaughter with the help of the genealogy website, ancestry.com. Hackley-Francis put together a book on the family’s history, which came to the attention of Katherine Slaughter and would lead to a meeting between the two women.

“When I met Cheryl and her brother, and her uncles, and we started talking, I said that I’d look for members of [their] family since her family had been owned by Francis Slaughter, Philip’s son,” said Slaughter. “This would make Spencer her fourth or fifth great-grandfather.”

Slaughter was able to confirm this connection through genealogy documents written by Philip Slaughter which traced Spencer Slaughter to the Hackley family. Continuing research through the coronavirus pandemic led to Spencer’s inclusion in the Sons of the American Revolution event.

“I hope that he [Spencer], and other people like him, get the acknowledgement so that their descendants can become members, if they want to, of the DARs [Daughters of the American Revolution] or SARs,” said Slaughter.

“With Kay’s help, we were able to go back to the American Revolution, that’s a great find because a lot of people don’t know that particular history and to be a part of that, you just have to be really happy that you have someone who was a part of that who went off and helped,” said Hackley-Francis.

Other members of the Hackley family were also present at the ceremony, including Greg Hackley, who got to call Spencer’s name during a moment taken for the honorees. “This was great, I’m 55 but most people my age don’t keep up with history, so seeing this for the first time about Spencer Slaughter was pretty eye opening.”

“History is very important, everyone should come out and learn their history,” said Culpeper Mayor Frank Reeves Jr. who attended the event.

Slaughter and Hackley-Francis are planning to continue researching the connections between the Slaughter and Hackley families, particularly in regards to Spencer Slaughter.

“I’m combing through records and things to find someone from that era, reading through the letters and the wills. As bad as it is to see people being [left in a will] to other people, it is a record you can follow to see who other people are,” said Slaughter.

Hackley-Francis had conflicting feelings about going through those documents since Spencer Slaughter was not freed after his time fighting in the revolution.

“I don’t hold any grudges or anything, that was just part of history and I still have to think about it so that I’m not politically incorrect because there’s so many people who don’t have that luxury of being able to go back and look,” said Hackley-Francis.