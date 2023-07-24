While unfortunate, dangerous and prompting a large response from local fire and rescue, three fires last week in the Town of Culpeper are not being looked at by officials as suspicious, according to Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Charles “Junior” Perryman.

Over the weekend, he addressed misconceptions in the community of suspected arson, which is not the case, he said, related to fires last Sunday afternoon at Baby Jim’s and on Friday at Southgate Shopping Center and Culpeper Health & Rehab.

“The fire at Baby Jim’s, by all initial investigations, is being considered electrical in nature,” Perryman stated. “The trash truck fire was a mechanical failure in the engine compartment and the dryer fire is related to the dryer itself.”

Company 1 was dispatched at 4:32 p.m. Friday for an Updike trash truck fire, behind the Martial Arts studio in Southgate along Madison Road, that caused some damage to the building.

While fighting that fire, crews were dispatched at 5:23 p.m. for a fire at Culpeper Health and Rehab Center, also on Madison Road, about a mile away. There, where elderly patients reside and receive treatment, a clothes dryer caught fire, with substantial smoke coming from the facility.

“While I was at the Health and Rehab center, Town PD asked if I was confident that these three fires this week are not related to arson,” Perryman said. “Apparently, some social media chatter is linking these fires to arson.”

It's not true, he said.

In the trash truck fire in Southgate, supplemental E911 reports indicated the vehicle was within 10 feet of the building and the building was on fire. With that information, additional departments from Brandy Station, Reva, Salem and Rapidan were added to the response.

Perryman arrived first and found a trash truck well involved with fire. Due the to proximity, electrical conduit affixed to building, serving five of the stores, had been compromised with some fire extending to the roof structure, he said.

First arriving engines quickly knocked down the bulk of the blaze. Crews inspected the roof and adjacent stores in the shopping center for possible extension but there was no damage, just light smoke inside.

Crews remained on the scene until just after 7 p.m., until the truck fire was fully out and the vehicle removed by Rusty’s Towing, Perryman said.

Less than an hour after being dispatched to Southgate, another call came in for the fire at Culpeper Health & Rehab. Fire and EMS units were quick on location and found smoke coming from the laundry area of the facility, Perryman said.

Crews made entry and found a large commercial clothes dryer on fire. The fire was extinguished with fire damage being contained to the laundry room, he said. The heat in the room was enough to cause an exterior widow seal to fail, causing the glass to fall out of the frame.

Firefighters assisted in ventilating the structure of smoke to enable the evacuated occupants to repopulate. Perryman stated while the fire was one concern, the welfare of the occupants with compromised health conditions was an immediate concern due the warm temperatures outside.

Career EMS reported they evaluated two patients complaining of heat related symptoms, with one patient being transported to the hospital.

Fire and EMS on the scene addressed smoke conditions in the building, making it safe to repopulate, Perryman said, and everyone was back in the building by 5:50 p.m., less than half-hour after the original 911 call.

“The quick response and actions by fire and EMS contributed to a very successful outcome,” Perryman said. “Suppression efforts, clearing the building of smoke and getting the occupants back into a climate-controlled atmosphere was critical to prevent more heat related symptoms and medical care.”

He said he was very proud of all the fire/EMS volunteers and career EMS staff who worked together for a successful outcome. Town Police supported efforts with traffic control which was most appreciated due to the number of businesses in the area, Perryman continued.

“Also, my hat is off to the E911 dispatchers who again showed their resilience to assist in coordinating multiple calls, mutli-jurisdictional response and coordination while keeping up with the BAU activities."

In addition to Culpeper Volunteer Fire and Career EMS Station 12, units from Brandy Station, Salem, Little Fork, Rapidan, Culpeper Rescue and Reva fire departments responded. Out of county assisting were Remington, Madison and Castleton fire departments. The last units cleared the incident at 6:46 p.m.

None of the fires have been deemed suspicious, Perryman emphasized.