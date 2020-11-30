After long wait, Sangria Bowl set to bring Latin American flavor to Culpeper

After months of hard work and delays, a local couple is finally ready to bring its slice of Latin American fare to downtown Culpeper.

Roberto and Natalia Negron welcomed a short list of guests by invite-only for a soft opening event at their new restaurant and bar, The Sangria Bowl, over Thanksgiving weekend.

The tapas-style establishment, located on the top floor of the old Culpeper State Theatre on Main Street, will stage another soft opening within the next week before holding its tentative grand opening on Friday, Dec. 11.

“It was definitely a lot more [work] than it seemed it would be when we first took it on,” said Natalia Negron, referring to the renovations the couple undertook after agreeing to lease the space from co-owner Jim Wells late last year. “At first, it seemed like it would be just the plumbing and electrical and a little bit of this and that to take care of, but once we actually got in there it was definitely a lot more work.”

Further complicating matters for the Negrons was the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, with the resulting shutdowns of suppliers and the unavailability of expected contractors practically forcing the project to grind to a halt.