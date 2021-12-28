After Virginia Supreme Court's redistricting decision, Reeves says he'll run in 7th District

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, is back in the bidding for Virginia’s U.S. 7th Congressional District, as of Tuesday night.

Reeves announced he will seek the GOP's nomination for the 7th given "the drastic differences between the proposed maps in early December and the finalized maps released tonight," he said in a statement after news broke of the Supreme Court of Virginia's redistricting decisions for the commonwealth.

“Upon seeing the final maps released by the SCOVA, I am reiterating my commitment to run in my home district," Reeves said. "The 7th District is my home, my small business is located here and I have proudly represented much of it as state senator in Spotsylvania, Orange and Culpeper counties, as well as the city of Fredericksburg."

"Prior to my service as a enator, I served Prince William County as a narcotics detective, and spent nine years on the force," he added. "I know the challenges our law enforcement officers face, especially in our community. That is why I have already proudly announced the endorsement of five sheriffs, including several from the new 7th Congressional District."