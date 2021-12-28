After Virginia Supreme Court's redistricting decision, Reeves says he'll run in 7th District

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, is back in the bidding for Virginia’s U.S. 7th Congressional District, as of Tuesday night.
Reeves announced he will seek the GOP's nomination for the 7th given "the drastic differences between the proposed maps in early December and the finalized maps released tonight," he said in a statement after news broke of the Supreme Court of Virginia's redistricting decisions for the commonwealth.
“Upon seeing the final maps released by the SCOVA, I am reiterating my commitment to run in my home district," Reeves said. "The 7th District is my home, my small business is located here and I have proudly represented much of it as state senator in Spotsylvania, Orange and Culpeper counties, as well as the city of Fredericksburg."
"Prior to my service as a enator, I served Prince William County as a narcotics detective, and spent nine years on the force," he added. "I know the challenges our law enforcement officers face, especially in our community. That is why I have already proudly announced the endorsement of five sheriffs, including several from the new 7th Congressional District."
Reeves continued, "I'm eager to continue my service to our community, and I look forward to seeing many old friends again on the campaign trail!”
In recent weeks, the state senator was running for the 10th Congressional District seat proposed as part of Virginia’s redistricting process by two special masters to the state Supreme Court.
Earlier, Reeves campaigned to be the GOP nominee for the 7th District. He switched gears when the Supreme Court’s special masters proposed redistricting that could have moved the 7th nearly 50 miles away from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s home in Henrico County.
But on Tuesday, the Supreme Court tweaked and approved the state's redistricting maps, which took effect immediately.
The changes put Spanberger's 7th District base of western Chesterfield County and western Henrico County into a new, more competitive 1st Congressional District, which could pit Spanberger against Republican Rep. Rob Wittman.
In recent weeks, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Spanberger had been telling state legislators privately that she would run in Northern Virginia's newly configured 7th Congressional District if the state Supreme Court’s proposed map became final, despite public concerns about the map’s effect on representation of the Richmond suburbs.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Times-Dispatch said it was unclear if Spanberger, who was gearing up for a run in the new 7th in Northern Virginia, will instead remain in the Richmond area and vie in the new 1st.
If she stays, Spanberger would be running against Wittman, a 14-year GOP incumbent, in a district that leans slightly toward Republicans, the newspaper reported. According to composite election results for 2016 to 2020, the newly configured 1st profiles as 53.2% Republican to 44.8% Democratic, experts said.
Spanberger, reached Tuesday through a spokesman, did not immediately respond to the Richond Times-Dispatch's request for comment.
A small business owner, Reeves is a Culpeper County auxiliary sheriff’s deputy and a former Prince William County narcotics detective.
He represents the 17th District in the Virginia Senate, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Albemarle (part), Culpeper (part), Louisa (part), Orange and Spotsylvania (part).
Reeves serves on the Senate Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services as well as the committees on Local Government, General Laws and Technology, and Privileges and Elections.