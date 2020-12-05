Aging Together named nonprofit of the year after quick COVID response

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. earlier this year, its effects were immediately felt through lockdowns and the forced isolation that resulted from them.
Perhaps no organization found itself riding the razor’s edge more than Aging Together, which relies on a network of community outreach teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties to connect older adults with resources that help them improve their quality of life.
Aging Together’s response to the pandemic was swift. And so effective that the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce rewarded it in November with the 2020 nonprofit of the year award.
“Aging Together has shown the flexibility needed to thrive during this trying time,” chamber CEO Jeff Say said. “All of our nonprofits are having to find new and innovative ways to complete their mission, and Aging Together has been at the forefront of that innovation.”
Aging Together’s outreach teams are comprised solely of volunteers from hospitals, law enforcement agencies and other organizations that deal directly with older adults in their communities. Prior to the pandemic, each team would meet once a month to identify gaps in services to older adults and strategize solutions to bridge them.
With the coronavirus making those in-person sessions extremely risky, Aging Together relied on technology to avoid spinning its wheels.
“We identified very early on [in the pandemic] that using the Zoom platform to meet was our best bet,” said Ellen Phipps, Aging Together’s executive director. “Instead of sticking with the individual teams in each county meeting, we decided to form a coalition that involves all of them. It kept things moving for us regardless of COVID, and ensured there would be no gaps in communication.”
That was only the first step Phipps and Co. took, though. Aging Together’s website got a much-needed makeover soon thereafter, complete with updated information on its mission, programs, and help and support resources for older adults and caregivers.
Support Local Journalism
“We’d been looking for that push to update our website, and COVID-19 necessitated it,” Phipps said. “We understand what an incredibly valuable resource it is to help the people we are striving to serve.”
The last component of Aging Together’s three-pronged tech initiative was the introduction of its “iPads for Seniors” program, which pairs older adults with the aforementioned devices to help them stay connected with their loved ones.
“The reliance on technology is certainly unusual to some of our clients, but 2020 has been an unusual year,” Phipps said.
Finally, in an effort to ensure those who may not be internet- or tech-savvy would still be reached, Aging Together developed a senior resource guide that contains important information on the coronavirus, as well as contact info for transportation and other resources. It partnered with local food pantries to hand those out during food pickups and deliveries.
Phipps added that depression and other health conditions resulting from social isolation remain atop the list of Aging Together’s concerns.
“The lockdown was certainly necessary, particularly when you take into account that the people we serve are all part of the high-risk population,” she said. “But social isolation can lead to or exacerbate depression and, in turn, create other heath problems as well.”
Say lauded Aging Together’s ability to combat those issues.
“They have continued to connect our most at-risk population,” he said. Despite a pandemic, they’ve continued to grow and nurture their relationships with the people they serve throughout this year.”
Phipps pinned the reason for the organization’s award-winning service down to its volunteers.
“We are only as good as our partnerships,” she proclaimed. “We’ve all worked very hard and long to come up with a strategic plan to address the effects of the pandemic, but our community outreach teams are the feet on the ground that help implement the changes. I’m very humbled that they’re being recognized for their efforts.”
540/848-4530
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.