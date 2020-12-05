Aging Together named nonprofit of the year after quick COVID response

“We identified very early on [in the pandemic] that using the Zoom platform to meet was our best bet,” said Ellen Phipps, Aging Together’s executive director. “Instead of sticking with the individual teams in each county meeting, we decided to form a coalition that involves all of them. It kept things moving for us regardless of COVID, and ensured there would be no gaps in communication.”

That was only the first step Phipps and Co. took, though. Aging Together’s website got a much-needed makeover soon thereafter, complete with updated information on its mission, programs, and help and support resources for older adults and caregivers.

“We’d been looking for that push to update our website, and COVID-19 necessitated it,” Phipps said. “We understand what an incredibly valuable resource it is to help the people we are striving to serve.”

The last component of Aging Together’s three-pronged tech initiative was the introduction of its “iPads for Seniors” program, which pairs older adults with the aforementioned devices to help them stay connected with their loved ones.

“The reliance on technology is certainly unusual to some of our clients, but 2020 has been an unusual year,” Phipps said.