Alden makes $142 million bid for publisher Lee Enterprises

Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund that owns the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News, is offering to buy Lee Enterprises for about $142 million, seeking a larger share of the struggling newspaper business.

(Lee Enterprises counts the Culpeper News-Exponent, Orange County Review, Madison Eagle, Greene County Record, Charlottesville's Daily Progress, Fredericksburg's Free Lance-Star, Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Roanoke Times, Lynchburg's News & Advance and other Virginia newspapers among the more than 70 daily papers it owns.)

In a letter to Lee's board, Alden offered $24 a share in cash for the chain, which owns dozens of publications including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. That's a 30% premium over Lee's closing price on Nov. 19.

Alden has built an empire of big-city newspapers, including the Daily News and Denver Post. In May, the group acquired Tribune Publishing, adding the Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun, despite efforts by Tribune employees to find alternative buyers.

The hedge fund is deeply unpopular in the journalism industry because of its reputation for cutting costs, sparking protests from reporters and editors who work there. An affiliate of Alden owns about 6% of Lee, according to the letter.