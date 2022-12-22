Alzheimer's Association offers gift ideas for the holidays

The Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia has put out a guide on what gifts to get family members with the disorder and their caregivers for the holidays.

“Holidays can be stressful enough,” stated the organization, “but when you add in a person living with dementia, gatherings with family and friends become more complex. Finding the right gift for our loved ones can be challenging.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Chapter offers this holiday guide as a way to show how to plan family celebrations that ensure the safety, comfort and enjoyment for everyone while still being a memorable part of the holiday season. The guide lists some suggestions for gifts for a caregiver or a person with Alzheimer’s.

On its list, the association has suggested gifts for people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. The idea behind these gifts are to help with memory and everyday tasks. They include magnetic reminder refrigerator pads, post-it notes, baskets or trays that can be labeled within cabinets or drawers, a small pocket-size diary or notebook, erasable whiteboards for key rooms in the house and a calendar featuring family photos and places to write in special family occasions, such as birthdays and anniversaries.

The association’s guide also lists items intended to help patients with everyday tasks. These include a memory phone that can store up to eight pictures with the names and contact information of family and friends, an automatic medication dispenser that can help the person living with Alzheimer’s remember to take medicine, nightlights that come on automatically when it gets dark or a clock with the date and time in large type.

The guide continues to list items to help keep the person’s mind engaged, such as an outing to a movie, play or concert, sporting event, museum or an organized shopping trip with friends and family, a CD or a playlist with a compilation of favorite tunes, a collection of favorite movies or items to aid in activities, such as scrapbooking or other craft projects.

Another list in the guide are gifts for people in the middle-to-late stages of Alzheimer’s. These gifts are intended to stimulate the senses which may bring back pleasant memories. It includes scented lotions, a fluffy bathrobe in a favorite color, a soft blanket or afghan to keep warm. It recommends getting comfortable clothes that are easy to remove, such as sweat suits, knits, large banded socks, shoes with Velcro ties, wrinkle-free nightgowns, nightshirts or robes.

Music is also listed for this category as, according to the association, research shows that music has a positive impact on individuals with Alzheimer’s, such as bringing them back to good times, increasing stimulation and providing an opportunity to interact with family members.

Framed photographs or a photo collage with areas to insert the names of the people in the photo and put in frames or in a photo album created specifically for that person were also recommended.

The guide also suggests gifts for caregivers and suggests items such as self-made coupons for cleaning the house, cooking a meal, mowing the lawn or shoveling the driveway. Time off so a caregiver can do something to meet their needs, gift cards and certificates for restaurants, laundry/dry cleaning services, lawn care services, computer/technology support, maid services, and personal pampering services, such as massages and pedicures, and books.

According to the association’s website, there are currently more than 140,000 Virginians that are living with Alzheimer’s disease and over 458,000 caregivers, family and friends are providing care.

The Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia Chapter provides information, programs and services at no charge to help people impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

For more information, visit alz.org/cwva or call the free 24-hour Helpline for support at 800/272-3900.