America's Black museums decry Montpelier's denying power to descendants of the Madisons' enslaved

The United States’ Black museums are up in arms that James Madison’s Montpelier has denied equal power in governing the Virginia historic site to descendants of the people enslaved by the Madison family.

The Association of African American Museums says it is “troubled and disappointed” by the Montpelier Foundation’s rescinding its public commitment to grant an equal share of authority for the Orange County historic site to descendants of Black people enslaved on the the plantation of the nation’s fourth president.

The foundation board made that promise in June 2021, earning national acclaim for its leadership on this frought topic, as one of the nation’s most important historic sites.

But last month, the board voted to undo that vow, refusing to grant an equal number of seats to the Montpelier Descendants Committee, the nonprofit group elected by kin of the Madisons’ slaves to represent them.

“Through their most recent action, Montpelier’s board has thrown decades of progress back into an era rooted in suppressing the full truth of the site,” AAAM said in a statement Monday.

“AAAM takes this action from Montpelier’s board very seriously,” the association said. “Such actions have a direct and deleterious effect on our community and membership. To paraphrase Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ... we are asking Montpelier to be true to what they put on paper.”

Founded in 1976, AAAM includes more than 800 museums, other institutions, museum professionals and other individuals interested in African American art, culture and history globally.

AAAM Executive Director Vedet Coleman-Robinson said the association plans to investigate Montpelier’s action “as decades of bridge-building and ethical interpretation work stand to be obliterated through this decision.”

“The site has been the poster child in our field for how plantation homes should work with descendant communities, and several historic sites have implemented these policies into their own interpretation,” Coleman-Robinson told the Culpeper Star-Exponent late Tuesday. “Stripping the Montpelier Descendant Committee of their power creates a feeling of distrust that resonates not just throughout the descendant community, but through the field writ-large.

“We’ve all made incredible strides to tell a more inclusive story of American history, and it is imperative for us to lock arms to make certain that the voices of descendant communities throughout the country are not buried again,” she added. “We can start this important work through continuing what we started with the Montpelier Foundation Board, the Montpelier Descendants Committee, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Our work, and their work, will not be in vain.”

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AAAM said it stands with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns Montpelier’s 2,650 acres, in supporting the descendant community.

Last month, before the foundation board acted, Trust CEO Paul Edmonson urged board Chairman Eugene Hickok “in the strongest possible terms” not to change the nonprofit’s bylaws.

“We believe this change would undermine decades of important work that led to the formation of the committee in the first place, and in turn would set back Montpelier’s efforts to continue the necessary work of uplifting descendants’ voices, and repairing the relationship between the broader African American community and Montpelier, the former site of generations of enslavement,” Edmondson wrote Hickok.

Now, AAAM’s directors, staff and members “stand alongside the many former and current staffers of Montpelier who helped build bridges and cultivate decades’ worth of trust with several members of the descendant communities,” the association said. “We value their work.”

Earlier, AAAM backed the descendants’ beginning their research and interpretation of Montpelier. Today, it said it continues to “support their efforts of shared stewardship of the site,” and encourages Montpelier’s innovative staff and Descendant Committee to “persevere forward.”

More than 6,000 people have signed a petition opposing the foundation board’s action. And a majority of the Madison estate’s full-time staff members have rebuked their employer for breaking its commitment to the Montpelier Descendant Committee.

The Black museums group strongly encouraged the foundation’s board, the Montpelier descendant community and the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s board to meet and discuss strategic ways to advance on the issue.

Sampling its membership, AAAM quoted various professionals and institutions on the controversy.

“The Board of Montpelier’s recent decision is completely antithetical to the promise of progress and reconciliation,” one member wrote.

“We are disappointed in the Montpelier Foundation’s decision to disenfranchise the Montpelier Descendants Committee by rescinding their commitment to have shared authority with the descendants of the enslaved. This decision has exemplified the idiom to ‘take one step forward, then two steps backward,’” said one historic site that is an AAAM institutional member.

In Nashville, Tenn., another site said it stands with “the descendant community as we all hope to work towards the ethical, inclusive and empathic interpretation of Southern history.”

“Until now, Montpelier has been a light for the ways in which similar institutions could begin and cultivate the connection between former plantations and the descendants of those formerly enslaved there,” the staff of Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery wrote “... (I)t is a shame to see the regression of such groundbreaking work.”

People’s relationship to place is complicated by shared and divergent perspectives, an AAAM lifetime member acknowleged.

“The African American experience is one of triumph and trauma, and descendant voices telling that history is essential,” that person said. “To marginalize, sensor, or sanitize that expression furthers the harms of the past. In looking back at history, as a nation, it is clear there is always a moment to do things differently. Today is that moment when sites need to come together and empower descendant communities to tell their own stories.”

Another AAAM historic site noted that “The Rubric” which Montpelier and the National Trust created for engaging with slavery-site descendants built upon decades of work to engage with Black communities by sites such as Philadelphia’s African Meeting House, Manhattan’s African Burial Ground and Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom.

“These histories were recovered at the urging of advisory groups and through intentional work with direct descendants as well as the multitudes of African Americans who felt connected,” the member site wrote. “To distance and silence those voices again is a loss to all people; without the perspective of descendants, the full story would remain hidden. A collective effort representative of the diversity of America has to be the goal.”

AAAM leaders participated in the 2018 workshop at Montpelier that developed The Rubric.

“In reality, descendant engagement is about all of us, descendants of freedom seekers, enslaved people, free Blacks, slaveholders, abolitionists, change-makers, Native Americans, those who never left, those who returned, 20th Century immigrants, recent immigrants; the bottom line is descendant engagement is a reflection of us all,” wrote another historic site, which is an AAAM institutional member. “We must tell the ‘unvarnished truth,’ as stated by historian John Hope Franklin. Direct descendants and those who are willing to talk about the difficult history gives us all a chance to heal from the past. Silencing those voices is a deliberate decision to distort the truth.”

Dr. Doretha Williams, director of the Robert F. Smith Center for digitizing Black history at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, pledged—through AAAM—to help make more accessible the “hidden and often denied” histories of descendant communities.

