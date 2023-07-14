A Stanley man died, an Amissville teen sustained minor injuries and three others suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle fatal crash Saturday in Page County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 9:20 p.m. on July 8 at the intersection of US Hwy. Bus. 340 and Route 632 (Alans Rd), according to a release from Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2012 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on US Hwy. Bus. 340 south of Luray when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed a double solid center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2002 GMC Yukon.

The Hyundai then caught fire.

The driver of the Hyundai, Eleaquin Diaz Diaz, 28, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the GMC, a 16-year-old male from Amissville, had minor injuries and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

Three adult passengers in the GMC suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported to Page Memorial Hospital for treatment. All three were wearing seatbelts.