Anderson sisters spark Eastern View girls to Battlefield District track title

When twins Claire and Holly Anderson were in sixth grade, they began preparing for moments like Monday afternoon’s Battlefield District track and field meet at King George Middle School.

The Culpeper County twins were two years behind older sister, Evelyn. They watched her progression and eagerly awaited the opportunity to join her at Eastern View High School.

The trio of sisters put their abilities on display Monday.

Evelyn and Claire finished first and second, respectively in the 1,000 meters and the 1,600. Holly went on to capture the district crown in the 3,200.

The Andersons propelled Eastern View’s girls to a hard-fought district championship as they scored 125.5 points and held off second-place Courtland (106.5) and third-place Culpeper (106).

Courtland cruised to the team title on the boys’ side.

King George (88), Caroline (48.5), Spotsylvania (22), James Monroe (20) and Chancellor (19.5) rounded out the rest of the field in the girls’ meet.

Eastern View head coach Raymond Gee said the sisters’ work ethic separates them from the pack.

“Their work ethic is just on another level,” Gee said. “They eat the diet. They do the training. They have a goal and certain expectations to do well.”

The Andersons aren’t just runners. Evelyn placed second in the high jump and Claire was fifth in the triple jump to provide some crucial points in a tight team race.

Evelyn, who also ran the anchor leg on the winning 1,600 relay team, said she’s impressed by her younger sisters’ rapid development.

“To be honest, they’re beating my freshman times,” Evelyn said. “I’m super proud of them. They take it more serious than I did at their age.”

The Courtland boys are pretty serious, too. The Cougars used the 1–2 punch of Brandon Nave and Christian Reid in the distance races to cruise to the title.

Courtland scored 149 points. The Cougars were followed by King George (94), Caroline (67), Culpeper (60), Spotsylvania (53), Eastern View (52.5), James Monroe (43.5) and Chancellor (35).

Nave won the 1,600 and 3,200 while Reid was second in both events. Courtland also got a win from Josiah Hrcka in the shot put and Gabe Lantz in the 500. The Cougars’ 800 and 1,600 relay teams earned crowns, as well.

“This team is young, that’s the scary thing,” Courtland head coach Shannon Crabtree said. “There are a lot of juniors, sophomores and freshmen that have been stepping up. We don’t have many seniors at all.”

There were plenty of other individual standouts on a rainy Monday.

James Monroe’s Sydney Wynn captured titles in the girls’ 300 and 500. King George’s Anijah James won the girls’ long jump and 55 hurdles. Culpeper’s Kimberly Navarrette Guerrero captured the triple jump and placed second in the long jump, third in the 300 and sixth in the 55.

On the boys’ side, Spotsylvania’s Jon Collins won the long jump and high jump. Culpeper’s Dequan Thompson won the triple jump, was second in the long jump, fourth in the 55 and fifth in the 300.

Courtland, Chancellor, Eastern View, King George and Spotsylvania will compete in the 4B championships Friday and Saturday at Glen Allen High School. Caroline, Culpeper and James Monroe will be back in action at the Region 3B meet Feb. 19 at Woodberry Forest.

“I think think [district team title] means a lot to show that our hard work is paying off,” Nave said, “and we can make good progress toward the regional championship.”

