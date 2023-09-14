When the green leaves begin to turn brown, it not only means that fall is on its way, but it’s also time for the annual Culpeper Farm Tour.

The 26th annual Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour, taking place Saturday and Sunday, will showcase 15 traditional and unique farms in the Blue Ridge foothills in and around Culpeper County.

According to Winona Pritts, Business Development Coordinator for Culpeper Economic Development, the farm tour and the county’s new agricultural program, Choose Culpeper Farms, have come together to create the Culpeper Farm Corner at the Farm Tour Welcome Center. There, visitors can learn about, talk to, and purchase products from area farms.

Choose Culpeper Farms is the county’s newest initiative to highlight local farms throughout the year and offer support to local farmers.

The tour will be a self-guided driving experience. Tourgoers can use the Farm Tour app, brochures and other online methods to map out their path to explore a number of local farms participating in this year’s event. They can also pick up a passport and have it stamped at every location to track their progress.

“The Farm Tour is a great opportunity to showcase farms throughout Culpeper County and allow residents and visitors alike to learn about the variety of businesses that make up our agricultural industry,” said Pritts. “It’s a fun, hands-on experience, while being educational and bringing attention to farming operations, many of which are open to the public outside of the tour.”

Many of the local farms participating in the tour will have special events that may interest tourists.

Bees and Trees Farm will host “Soar With Earthquest,” which will conduct a seminar on birds. Earthquest is a nonprofit that showcases birds of prey acquired through rescue that cannot be released to the wild. The demonstrations will be held both days of the tour at 2 p.m.

Another participating farm, Mountain Run Winery, will host its fourth annual Woof and Wag Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dog-friendly event, in association with the JBT Foundation, will feature vendors selling pet-related items. The winery will also have food provided by 7 Moltin and Bowles Southern Fried and live music by Bailey Hayes.

The winery will also host an armored combat tournament on Sunday, featuring the Iron Lions from Northern Virginia. The event is perfect for people who love Renaissance fairs or mixed martial arts, where teams of five will compete with axes, swords and maces.

Windmill Heights Garden Center will be giving guests tours of their greenhouse and a behind-the-scenes look on growing flowers and plants. The garden center will also have craft tables available and will host a scavenger hunt.

Other participants in the farm tour include: Andora Farm, Belmont Farm Distillery, Central Virginia Horse Racing, Charming Hill Farm, the George Washington Carver Center, Gobbler Hill Farm, Ironwood Farms, Kildee Farms-The Barn, Moving Meadows Farm, Old Trade Brewery and Cidery, Virginia Bison Company at Cibola Farms, Piedmont Railroaders, Liberty Hall Plantation and the Culpeper Farmers Market.

The Culpeper Farm Tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. To see a full list of events or for more information, visit culpeperfarm tour.com.