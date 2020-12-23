Area economic-development projects win state grants

It will provide an interactive mobile application and website platform that helps users find regional business data, resources and services, Northam’s office said in a statement.

The platform will include a dedicated COVID-19 information and resources page, a central business location for individuals and businesses to connect, a business referral network, a resource map, an education center, an events calendar, a job board, and more. It will offer region-wide interactive search and filtering to aid people in finding what they need.

The venture was among three projects under the Economic Resilience and Recovery Program created by the GO Virginia Board in April to quickly help communities mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These projects leverage the assets of each region and forge innovative partnerships that will help tackle some of our most pressing challenges,” Northam said. “GO Virginia is providing exactly the kind of investment we need to move our economy forward, drive private-sector growth, and continue our progress toward an equitable and sustainable recovery in the months ahead.”