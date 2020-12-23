Area economic-development projects win state grants

Two economic development efforts in the greater Culpeper area got shots in the arm Wednesday from Gov. Ralph Northam.
First was a new Central Virginia internet platform that will link businesses, people and sought-after resources such as job listings and business referrals.
Second was Virginia Bio Connect, a $1.59 million, five-region undertaking that includes Roanoke, Virginia Beach and Region 9 (the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange and the city of Charlottesville), Region 7 (Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties) and Region 4 (the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, and Powhatan and the city of Richmond).
Virginia Bio Connect aims to create jobs in the bioscience industry by creating four “BioHubs” to serve life-science companies, both existing and emerging ones, the governor’s office said in a statement.
To support early-stage companies, Virginia Bio Connect will help close the talent gap by facilitating job connections, internships and networking. The initiative will also create a statewide virtual entrepreneur-in-resident network that brings together experts from diverse backgrounds with life-science industry expertise.
The other regional venture, the cloud-based Connector Platform, received an economic resilience and recovery grant of $76,500. The project will serve the counties of Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Fauquier, Albemarle, Fluvanna and Nelson, and the city of Charlottesville
It will provide an interactive mobile application and website platform that helps users find regional business data, resources and services, Northam’s office said in a statement.
The platform will include a dedicated COVID-19 information and resources page, a central business location for individuals and businesses to connect, a business referral network, a resource map, an education center, an events calendar, a job board, and more. It will offer region-wide interactive search and filtering to aid people in finding what they need.
The venture was among three projects under the Economic Resilience and Recovery Program created by the GO Virginia Board in April to quickly help communities mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These projects leverage the assets of each region and forge innovative partnerships that will help tackle some of our most pressing challenges,” Northam said. “GO Virginia is providing exactly the kind of investment we need to move our economy forward, drive private-sector growth, and continue our progress toward an equitable and sustainable recovery in the months ahead.”
“The GO Virginia regional councils are demonstrating that we can approach our economic recovery strategically even amid this incredibly challenging year,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said. “These awarded projects will help address the wide-ranging impacts of the pandemic while supporting job creation and new investment in high-growth sectors.”
The governor’s two allocations of Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants totaled more than $6 million.
The first allocation includes six regional projects and two statewide projects that Northam’s office said will enlarge Virginia’s business-ready sites portfolio, expand talent pipelines in key industries, and support the growth of startup businesses engaged in life-sciences initiatives and coastal resiliency.
The second allocation’s three projects, including the Culpeper-area venture, benefitted from funding that will leverage another $6.5 million in local and other non-state resources to diversify and grow the commonwealth’s economy.
“GO Virginia has succeeded in creating a framework for strategic thinking in at the regional level,” GO Virginia Board Vice Chair Nancy Howell Agee said. “The mission of the program is perhaps even more relevant today than it was when we announced our first grant. Growing and diversifying regional economies while creating high quality jobs for Virginians is a goal we share with our partners across the commonwealth.”
Since it began in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 149 projects and awarded $52.2 million to support regional economic development. Its 24-person board includes members of the governor’s Cabinet, the business community, and the General Assembly.
Learn more at dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.
