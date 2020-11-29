Area food banks benefit from farmer's gift

Matt Coyle (far right) of the Piedmont Environmental Council, Ovoka Farm owner Karen Way (second from right) and Ovoka Farm crew member Melissa McKee (left) help deliver ground beef and ground pork to Fauquier FISH on Sunday, Nov. 22. Ovoka Farm’s donation is part of the council’s Farm to Food Initiative.
In Warrenton, Ovoka Farm crew member Kathryn Lamonia gives a box of donated beef to Clyde Bumbrey, a coordinator with Community Touch Food Pantry in Bealeton. At far left is Rob Avruch, an Ovoka Farm coworker. At center left is Sophia Bumbrey of Community Touch.
In Warrenton, students from Wakefield School's Interact Club help load Ovoka Farm’s beef and pork donations for Rappahannock Food Pantry of Sperryville. They're joined by PEC staff member Matt Coyle (second from right), Ovoka Farm owner Karen Way (third from right), Ovoka crew member Melissa McKee (center) and Andy Platt (far left) of Rappahannock Food Pantry.
Students in Wakefield School's Interact Club help load Ovoka Farm’s beef and pork donations for the Community Touch Food Bank in Bealeton. At right, Community Touch food pantry coordinators Clyde and Sophia Bumbrey hold a box of donated meat.
STAR-EXPONENT REPORT
Fewer people will go hungry this winter thanks to a Fauquier farmer’s good will, and volunteers’ elbow grease.
Just in time for Thanksgiving, four Culpeper-area food banks received 1,600 pound of farm-raised meat by Karen Way, owner of Ovoka Farm in Paris. In the end, Way will give 10,000 pounds of ground beef and pork to the Piedmont Environmental Council‘s Farm to Food Bank initiative, which supports food banks throughout the northern Piedmont.
On Sunday, Way and her farm crew delivered 1,000 pounds of ground beef and 600 pounds of ground pork to Fauquier FISH (For Immediate Sympathetic Help), from which it will be distributed to the Culpeper Food Closet, Rappahannock Food Pantry, Fauquier Community Food Bank and Community Touch in Bealeton.
At FISH’s office in Warrenton, Way looked on in excitement as her donation was unloaded and sorted for distribution. Students in Wakefield School’s Interact Club helped FISH and PEC staff members load meat into vehicles from the three food banks. The rest of the heavy boxes were put in a cart and rolled up a walkway to FISH’s office.
