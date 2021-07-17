Area Health District launches campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

“I chose to get the vaccine because I don’t want to get sick. And I don’t want people to get sick from me, either.”

“I got vaccinated for my grandchildren.”

These are among the voices that people will hear in new videos just released by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the public-health agency that serves Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

The videos aim to better inform area residents who may feel hesitant about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, and to answer their questions, the district said in a statement.

Supported partly by the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation, the series features testimonials from patients, doctors and community leaders who have received the shot.

One of those people is Alex Smith, the worship leader and music director at Culpeper Baptist Church.

“As we all know, this past year has been very challenging and tough for many of us,” Smith says in one video. “If you’ve lost someone, like I have, you know the importance of getting the COVID vaccine, so we can all get back to some sort of normalcy.”