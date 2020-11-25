Area health officials prep for vaccine rollout

“I have no incentive to have some company push out a vaccine [before it’s ready] and then all my neighbors get a third eye and come charging up my driveway with pitchforks,” he said. “I live in this community.”

Saitta, 74, is a resident of Stafford County and the incident commander for the Rappahannock Area Health District. He’s led regular meetings since August about the logistics of delivering a vaccine to more than 375,000 people.

With this week’s news that a third pharmaceutical company has developed a COVID-19 vaccine which is at least 90 percent effective in late-stage trials, local, state and national officials are working on details on how the shots will be administered. The goal is to begin vaccinations as soon as the federal Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccines.

Although COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in a few weeks, it will probably be well into 2021 before things get back to something close to normal in the United States, according to The Associated Press.

In the meantime, Americans are being warned not to let their guard down, the news cooperative said. Experts say face masks will remain crucial for some time.