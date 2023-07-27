As the mercury is forecast to reach into the 100s, Culpeper County has opened a cooling station for local residents seeking relief from the heat during the day.

The station is set up at Culpeper Human Services, located at 1835 Industry Drive, off State Route 3 (Germanna Highway), in Culpeper.

The cooling station will be open until 4:30 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Public transportation to the cooling station is available for free in town and on demand at 540/825-2456.

Seating at the cooling center will be arranged in the lobby. Pets, with the exception of service animals, are not permitted.

Cold-water stations will be available in the lobby at Culpeper Human Service, Culpeper Career Resource Center, at 219 East Davis Street, and at the Galbreath-Marshall building, at 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road, during the same hours. For more information regarding cooling assistance services, residents should contact Culpeper Human Services at 540/727-0372.

Elderly residents with cooling related issues should contact Adult Services at 540/727-0372, ext. 427. In the event of a heat related emergency, please call 911, according to a county release.

Dangerously hot conditions in the Southwest are shifting into Central and Eastern U.S., according to National Weather Service.

The long-duration heatwave will continue to spread, with heat index values up to 115 degrees possible. Widespread heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths most years, according to the National Weather Service.

Culpeper County is under an Excessive Heat Watch through Friday night with heat index values up to 110 degrees, according to National Weather Service. The watch includes portions of Maryland, the District of Columbia and Central and Northern Virginia, including Fauquier and Orange counties.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The National Weather Service advised people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.