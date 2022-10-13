As rates decline, Culpeper-area health district discontinues COVID-19 hotline

As the five area health departments of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District continue on a path of resuming routine operations, the final day for its COVID-19 Hotline was Oct. 7.

“We remain committed to serving our community and any questions may be directed to your local RRHD health department or ASKRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov,” the local health district said in its weekly update Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health continues to operate its COVID Information Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877/829-4682.

COVID-19 case rates continue to decrease in Virginia, according to the area health district’s update. As of Oct. 7, 2022, cases were down 45% since the start of September. Hospitalizations in Virginia have fallen significantly and are were down by over 25% since the start of September.

COVID vaccines remain highly effective at preventing severe illness, the health district said.

Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties remained in the low range for COVID-19 community spread as of last week.

RRHD is now offering flu vaccines in county health departments for people 6 months old and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Each health department has a limited supply of the high-dose vaccine for ages 65-plus.

A parent or legal guardian must be present to provide consent for all minors. Insurance can be billed for those with coverage and a current insurance card. Fees without insurance for a flu shot are: $30 flat fee; $70 for the high-dose vaccine (while supplies last) with a sliding-scale fee for those who qualify. Eligibility requirements apply and proof of income is required.