The Culpeper Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association held a small celebration May 20 to congratulate its latest certified firefighters, a class of 15.

Graduates, instructors, department chiefs and families had the opportunity to socialize over a light lunch, followed by presentations of certificates and concluding with a cake, according to Association President Junior Perryman.

Those passing the firefighting I and firefighting II state tests were Jason Baker, James Dunning, Colton Fletcher, Shane Kauffman, Courtney Kline, Justin Lloyd, Thomas Neil, Katie Plath, Charles Smith, Ryan Smith, Victor Sotelo, Tim Toler, Ryan Turner, Coleman Walters and Julia Waltman.

According to Perryman, for over six months the group invested over 300 hours in classroom, homework assignments and practical exercises.

At the conclusion of the training, the students participated in a Virginia Department of Fire Programs state certification tests, as well as practical skills evaluations, where they were required to demonstrate skills they learned. The program included safety ventilation, forcible entry, search and rescue, fire streams and suppression techniques, personal protective equipment, fire extinguishment, and hazardous materials mitigation.

The content of the program is based on the National Fire Protection Association 1001 standard.

“We applaud their dedication in giving back to the community. Well done and stay safe!” Perryman said.

Those interested in volunteering with the association should see ccvfra.org for information about who they are and the eight different Fire/EMS stations in Culpeper, the association president stated.

Training is free. The volunteer association works with the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, which covers the cost of the classes, about $26,000. All PPE is provided by the departments.

“Time and sweat equity are all we request,” Perryman said.

The latest quote to hold an EMT class is $30,000, he added. Both FFI/II and EMT have a max of 24 students and the typical class size is 15-20, Perryman said.

“I have seen other jurisdictions, mostly the career agencies, have graduation ceremonies for their paid staff. I thought it would be good to do the same for those who do it for free. A small pat on the back goes a long way,” the association president said. “I think they all enjoyed our first and, for sure, the families were appreciative.”

Culpeper County just had 20 EMTs pass their state test, Perryman reported. Next May, they will include the volunteer EMS class at the graduation ceremony. The association hosts one FFI/FFII class annually and three EMT.