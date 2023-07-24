An in-person seminar on Adult Mental Health First Aid for Workforce & Community will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at the PATH Foundation, located at 321 Walker Dr. in Warrenton. It will be held in the Fauquier room on the second floor.

The Mental Health Association of Fauquier County is pleased to offer this seminar to local businesses and organizations on how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults aged 18 and older, how to offer and provide initial help and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary.

Topics covered include anxiety, depression, psychosis and addictions.

The course will include training on common signs and symptoms of mental health challenges, common signs and symptoms of substance use challenges, how to interact with a person in crisis and how to connect a person with help with expanded content on trauma, substance use and self-care.

This training can be completed in one six-hour in-person session, with two hours of online pre-work.

Contact Bridget Downey, Programs & Events Manager, with any questions or to request accommodations, at 540/341-8732 or bdowney@mhafc1.org.