Germanna Community College hosted a virtual talk with astronomer Dr. Moogega Cooper, Planetary Protection lead for the NASA 2020 Mars Mission, on March 20 as part of the Community Conversation lecture series.

Cooper also worked with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, which focuses on building and operating planetary robotic spacecraft and speaks at various schools and events to encourage young women to pursue careers in science and technology.

During the lecture, the astronomer discussed the ongoing study of Mars and development of several planet rovers, such as the Sojourner rover that NASA sent in 1997, to gather information.

Cooper said one thing gleaned from rovers was that Mars once had water. Samples were gathered at an area known as the Jezero Crater, which led to the discovery that it had been filled with water 3 to 4 billion years ago.

She explained such areas could help prove that there had once been life on Mars. “If there was ever life on Mars this would be the place to find it. This gives us the highest chance of success if life ever existed of finding it.”

Currently, the Mars 2020 Rover is collecting samples from the crater in order to find out if there ever was life on Mars.

Cooper also addressed whether Mars could currently sustain human life. The astronomer said that there were pieces of material on the Mars Rover that would test how spacesuits would react to the planet’s environment and if they’d protect people exploring the surface.

Projects with the rover would take years, she said, emphasizing the importance of setting little goals on the way to reaching a bigger goal. Cooper would use the example of her journey getting her degrees as small goals on her way to working with NASA.

“Make sure you have those mini finish lines in your mind to keep you motivated and to keep you going.”

During the talk, Cooper said she wanted to dispel the myth of scientists being child savants, admitting when she was young, math and science were not her priorities. It was only when she watched the Carl Sagan show, “Cosmos,” that a dream to study the stars began to keep shape.

After that, she realized why she had to pay attention in math and science classes, she said.

Cooper graduated from high school at 16 and studied physics at Hampton University, where she earned her bachelor’s in 2006. She studied mechanical engineering at Drexel University College of Engineering where she received her Master’s degree and doctorate in 2009 at the age of 23, after writing a dissertation on spacecraft materials.

Cooper currently works with microbiologists to study microbes and how to prevent them from attaching themselves to rovers leaving for Mars. The fear, according to Cooper, is that earthborn microbes could contaminate the red planet.

Cooper would end her discussion and move on to a question and answer portion of the event. The questions ranged on different topics from the importance of mentorship to issues of discrimination in the fields of science and technology and if humans could live on Mars.