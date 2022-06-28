At Culpeper's Mount Pony, Packard Campus Theater to reopen July 15

One of Culpeper’s cultural crown jewels will reopen to the public July 15, the Library of Congress announced Tuesday.

After a long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library’s Packard Campus Theater invites people to enjoy a new season of film screenings on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning on that date. The programs will again highlight the best in cinema, including silent films, Hollywood classics, kids’ cartoons and foreign films.

Focused on a different theme every month, the free screenings in the beautiful Art Deco theater will include several new offerings, according to Rob Stone, moving image curator at the Packard Campus.

In July, “Packard Campus Potpourri” will include a selection of fan favorites and staff requests.

In future months, the themes will include the National Film Registry (August); “Films of Futures Past” (September) and “Monsters Among Us” (October).

“The theater will conclude the year with a month of film noir in November and some great snow movies in December,” the Packard Campus said in its statement.

The series will offer a film every Friday at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee on Saturdays at 2 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening. The matinee shows will be family-friendly.

Wearing face masks is recommended, as the theater will open to 100 percent of its capacity. As always, patrons must pass through an airport-style security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The theater’s programs are free and open to the public. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted.

Access to the Packard Campus parking lot off Mount Pony Road begins one hour before showtime, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before the show, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

The theater is at the Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation, part of the National Audio Visual Conservation Center of the Library of Congress in Culpeper.

The center oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world. Acquired primarily through copyright deposit, exchange, gift and purchase, the collection spans the entire history of the cinema.

Since 2008, except for its COVID-19 closure, the Packard Campus Theater has shown films each week and screened more than 2,500 titles.

The Packard Campus is a state-of-the-art facility funded as a gift to the nation by the Packard Humanities Institute, brainchild of film preservationist and philanthropist David Woodley Packard, son of Hewlett-Packard co-founder David Packard.

Tucked inside Pony Mountain on the outskirts of the Town of Culpeper, the campus is where the nation’s library acquires, preserves and provides access to the world’s largest and most comprehensive collection of motion pictures, television programs, radio broadcasts and sound recordings (loc.gov/avconservation).

Home to more than 7 million collection items, the Packard Campus supports the library’s National Film Preservation Board (loc.gov/film), the National Recording Preservation Board (loc.gov/rr/record/nrpb) and the national registries for film and recorded sound.

For general Packard Campus Theater information, call 540-827-1079, ext. 79994, or (202) 707-9994. For more information on the theater and its programs, visit loc.gov/avconservation/theater.

Request ADA accommodations five business days in advance at 202-707-6362 or ADA@loc.gov. In case of inclement weather, call the theater’s information line no more than three hours before showtime to confirm cancellations.

Here is July’s theater schedule:

FRIDAY, JULY 15 @ 7:30 p.m.

“Culpepper Cattle Co.” (20th Century-Fox, 1972)

Directed by Dick Richards. Starring Gary Grimes, Billy Green Bush, Luke Askew, Bo Hopkins and Geoffrey Lewis. 35mm, 92 minutes. Slightly bored teenager Ben Mockridge begs Frank Culpepper take him on the next cattle drive. He gets his wish but soon learns that the life of a cowboy is more hard work than excitement.

SATURDAY, JULY 16, 2 p.m.

“Moana” (Walt Disney, 2016)

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. Starring the voices of Auli’l Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Rachel House. Digital, 107 minutes. In order to save her island from a food blight Moana Waialiki goes on an ocean journey to confront the demigod Maui. Also watch “Gone Fishing” (Walter Disney, 2016), six minutes.

SATURDAY, JULY 16, 7:30 p.m.

“Jaws” (Universal, 1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg. Starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss. Music by John Williams. 35mm, 124 minutes. Tourism trumps safety when it is discovered a killer shark patrols the waters around the summer resort of Amity Island. “Jaws” joined the National Film Registry in 2001.

FRIDAY, JULY 22, 7:30 p.m.

“The Flesh and The Devil” (WB, 1926)

Directed by Clarence Brown. Starring John Gilbert and Greta Garbo. Music accompaniment by Andrew Simpson. 35mm, 102 minutes. Felicitas (Greta Garbo) is the center of a love triangle between a man and his best friend. “The Flesh and the Devil” joined the National Film Registry in 2006.

SATURDAY, JULY 23, 2 pm.

“Viva Las Vegas” (MGM, 1964)

Directed by George Sidney. Starring Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret with Cesar Danova, William Demarest. 35mm, 85 minutes. A race card driver moonlighting as a waiter at a Las Vegas resort meets, and falls in love, with an attractive coworker. Much singing and dancing ensues.

SATURDAY, JULY 23, 7:30 pm.

“8 ½” (Cinenz/Columbia, 1963)

Directed by Federico Fellini. Starring Marcello Mastroianni, Anouk Aimee, Claudia Cardinale. 35mm, black & white, 138 minutes. Italian with English subtitles. A film director cannot rest on the success of his last film due to others looking to work on his next film. He can only escape by thinking back over his life and many loves.

FRIDAY, JULY 29, 7:30 p.m.

“Beverly Hills Cop” (Paramount, 1984)

Directed by Martin Brest. Starring Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton. 35mm, color, 105 minutes. Detroit detective Axel Foley works to bring down a drug lord in sunny Southern California, while also dealing with the local cops that do not appreciate his methods.

SATURDAY, JULY 30, 2 p.m.

B– Western double feature:

“Wagon Train” (WB, 1940)

Directed by Edward Killy. Starring Tim Holt, Ray Whitley and Martha O’Driscoll. 35mm, Black & White, 63 minutes. The bad guy is buying up freight businesses on the cheap (often with force) and then charging poor customers big prices. The good guy is keeping his freight company and that does sit well with the bad guy.

“Land of the Open Range” (WB, 1942)

Directed by Edward Killy. Starring Tim Holt, Ray Whitley and Janet Waldo. 35mm, black & white, 60 minutes. A big landowner allows others to stake a claim, but only if they are ex-convicts. The sudden presence of a large criminal element does not sit well [LK5] with the townspeople or with the local sheriff.

SATURDAY, JULY 30, 7:30 pm.

“Lawrence of Arabia” (Columbia, 1962)

Directed by David Lean. Starring Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness and Anthony Quinn. 35mm, color, 218 minutes. The epic story of T.E. Lawrence’s exploits in Arabia during the First World War. “Lawrence of Arabia” joined the National Film Registry in 1991.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.