At nation's audio archive, Larry Miller's legacy speaks volumes

His life was a tale of sound, without the fury.

Signifying nothing but perfection, from a man who passionately preserved sounds at the Packard Campus of the Library of Congress just outside Culpeper proper.

Spoken by an idiom: safe and sound.

For nearly four decades, Packard Campus staffer Larry Miller sounded off, painstakingly and skillfully, using patience and perseverance to offer anyone who would listen to his perpetual quiz: Do you hear what I hear?

He may be gone—died Monday, Sept. 26, at 73—but his sounds are still heard. His substantial body of work defines a legacy that speaks volumes.

Loud, and very clear.

His long and successful career is marked by multiple defining moments, making Miller one of the most revered and respected in his craft.

No undertaking of this former Culpeper resident was too daunting.

“One of Larry’s biggest projects was helping (with others) to coordinate the move of the library’s recorded sound collection to the new building at the Packard Campus,” said Miller’s colleague Brad McCoy, who was first mentored by Miller 30 years ago. “It was a massive undertaking to get 3 million recorded sound items moved to and organized in the vaults at the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center.”

The climate-controlled bunkers beneath Culpeper’s Mount Pony were originally built to house some $3 billion for the Federal Reserve, and its massive concrete walls were designed to protect that loot from an atomic blast.

Now, it protects blasts from the past.

The $250 million, 45-acre vault and state-of-the-art preservation and restoration facility is a repository containing nearly 100 miles of shelves stacked with some 6 million items that include reels of film; kinescopes; videotape and screenplays; magnetic audiotape; wax cylinders; shellac, metal, and vinyl discs; wire recordings; paper piano rolls; photographs; manuscripts; and other materials.

Our musical and cinematic history.

More than 100 years’ worth.

Larry’s adoptive child.

“He touched many both inside and outside the library with his deep knowledge of audio and recorded sound storage, preservation and playback,” said McCoy, a senior studio engineer who paid tribute to Miller at Larry’s July retirement celebration.

“We shared stories of favorite sports teams, his especially from his St Louis upbringing. He was my friend, and I will miss him, as will many others at the library. He leaves a large legacy in the audio and music fields we both shared and loved,” McCoy said.

Another colleague wholeheartedly concurs.

“I knew Larry for a bit and was always amazed by the depth of his musical and sound recordings knowledge,” said Patrick J. Midtlyng, who heads Packard’s Recorded Sound Section.

Miller liked to challenge those close to him.

“Larry Miller was a very dear friend of mine,” said David Neal Lewis, on Facebook. “Even after I left LOC in 2017, Larry and I remained friends for years, meeting once a month—minus the week of the Final Four, and times when he didn’t feel up to it—at a local, private vinyl night.

“We challenged each other a great deal; sometimes his choices tested my patience and often some of mine would have Larry shaking his head. But he had a huge heart, strong opinions, a great ear, and he was a great man,” Lewis said.

“He was the man who decided just where to put things at Recorded Sound and how to make the room, and as a vault tech I worked very closely with him. We all did; he was a central cog,” he continued. “Many things are on the (National Recording Registry) because Larry advocated for them. No matter how my remaining years unfold, I’m gonna miss this big ol’, warm-hearted guy. Hail and farewell.”

Certainly, Miller’s boundless knowledge will be missed. Knowledge he would gladly share with anyone … anytime. No questions were too great or small.

About five years ago, an avid LP collector was seeking advice on how to properly clean vinyl discs.

The collector asked a number of questions—ranging from best cleaning practices, the type of water for rinsing, to which archival inner sleeves work best, to ways to mitigate static.

Miller was asked, “Are there any ‘tricks’ that you have found to be particularly effective in cleaning?”

The sound guru responded, “If by tricks, you mean shortcuts, I don’t think there are any. There are no substitutes for a good record cleaning machine, a good record cleaning fluid, and good sleeves.”

Spoken by a man who never, ever, touched the groves of a record with his fingertips!

Despite his warm heart, one would have to forgive Miller if he sometimes appeared to give off a cold-shoulder vibe.

You see, the man constantly had cold shoulders. Literally.

The Packard Campus’s main storage facility—where he spent many hours—induces a chill, with temperatures kept at 50 degrees and 35% relative humidity to prevent materials from degrading.

At the opposite end of the property, in the vault for volatile nitrate film, it is near freezing, chilled to 35 degrees.

Miller loved it there, too.

He was cold as ice.

But always willing to sacrifice … for his love.

For sound.