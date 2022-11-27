Award-winning Ashland Farms built on foundation of family

Looking at it now, Scott Smith’s destiny seemed to be written in the stars—a fate long since predetermined by the hard work of his ancestors.

Nonetheless, when Smith graduated from Culpeper High School in 1991, he decided to give it the old college try, enrolling at Lord Fairfax Community College.

Smith stuck it out at Lord Fairfax, earning a degree just a few years later. But by then, he already knew what he wanted to do with his life, and it didn’t involve pushing a pencil or pen across paper.

Three decades later, Smith is now the owner of Ashland Farms, a family business that’s located on more than 1,400 acres just off State Route 3 in Culpeper County.

The farm, which specializes in the production of grain, was recently named the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Agribusiness of the Year.

“It’s quite an honor to be recognized by the [Chamber],” Smith said. “But more importantly, I’m just glad that there are still people who acknowledge how important the farming industry is to all of us. Everyone has to eat.”

The importance of the profession was ingrained in Smith from an early age while growing up on the farm. His great-grandfather, William J. Smith, bought the land and started Ashland Farms in 1960. He later passed it on to his grandfather, William Smith, who eventually handed it down to his father, Kenneth W. Smith, and uncle, Gregory A. Smith.

Scott, born Kenneth Scott Smith, ultimately took over the farm from his father and uncle.

“I’m the fourth generation of farmers in our family,” Smith said. “Coming back here after college was an easy decision for me because I think I always knew deep down that I wanted to continue the legacy created by my great-grandfather, grandfather, father and uncle.”

Part of continuing that legacy has meant making some tough decisions on how Ashland does business.

In 2013, Smith made the decision to transition from dairy, which the farm had specialized in since its inception, to grain.

“It came down to economics and what was best for business,” he said. “The price we were getting for milk, for example, made it unfeasible to continue as a dairy farm.”

Today, Smith said Ashland grows approximately 700 acres of soybeans, 400 acres of corn, 150 acres of grass hay, 100 acres of wheat and 86 acres of alfalfa.

From there, Ashland Farms’ products are taken to a multitude of locations—both home and abroad.

Much of the farm’s soybean supply is hauled to the Port of Richmond, where it’s shipped to various locations overseas to provide food for both humans and animals. The rest goes to Perdue Farms’ agribusiness plant in Tappahannock, where it’s turned into soybean meal for cattle, chickens and turkeys.

The corn is taken to the Shenandoah Valley, where it feeds chickens, while the wheat is sold to a local flour mill and the alfalfa goes to Equine Reproduction Concepts in Amissville.

Smith said Ashland sells some of its hay, but also keeps some as feed for its cow-calf herd, which includes 86 mama cows.

“The hard work and dedication to their craft by the Smith family and Ashland Farms as a whole is to be commended,” Chamber CEO Jeff Say said. “They are a perfect example of agriculture history in Culpeper and how farmers have adapted over time.”

Much of the family has played a role in the farm’s success, but Smith pointed to his mother, Nancy Smith, as the most vital component of all.

“If it wasn’t for my mother, this farm wouldn’t exist,” he said. “She’s the bookkeeper and the landowner, so she’s really the glue that holds this thing together.”

Smith added that his wife, Cynthia, is the person who keeps him grounded.

“It takes a good woman to put up with a farmer, I’ll tell you that,” he said with a chuckle. “Farmers go through a lot of emotional highs and lows because the weather dictates everything we do. We have very long days and not much time for anything else, so it really takes someone special to accept that and stick with us. And she does that, no questions asked.”

Smith’s two sons, Andrew and Stone, work alongside him on the farm every day.

“They’re out there with me from sunrise to sunset, every single day,” he said. “They’re the fifth generation of farmers in this family, so when my time is done, this place will be theirs.”