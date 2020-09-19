Award-winning teacher serves up adapted physical education to area students

Like most teachers, Sharon Gregory originally broke into the profession because she felt a calling to help children develop into productive adults.
Gregory has followed that calling for 34 years, teaching physical education to young people from Culpeper County to Charlottesville during that time.
However, in recent years, the Madison County resident has traversed a slightly different avenue to impact the lives of young people.
After teaching at A.G. Richardson Elementary School in Culpeper for 16 years, Gregory decided to accept a position as an adapted physical education teacher with the Piedmont Regional Education Program three years ago.
She hasn’t looked back since.
“I just felt like it was a unique opportunity to help children with special needs get the same unique benefits from exercise and organized sports that others do,” Gregory said during a phone interview last week. “There’s so much that can be done to adapt these sports and activities so they’re rewarding for everyone.”
While working for PREP, Gregory taught the adapted curriculum to K-12 students throughout the city of Charlottesville and Orange County. The backbone of her lesson plan centered around tennis.
“[Tennis] was a natural fit [for the program] because it doesn’t really involve a lot of equipment and it can be played with only two people,” she said. “All you need beyond that is a racquet and a ball, so it’s something that they can go out and play with their families.”
Nonetheless, Gregory didn’t exactly pass out racquets and balls to her charges and rest on her laurels. Instead, she looked to the United States Tennis Association’s Net Generation school tennis program for guidance on how to best teach them the fundamentals of the game.
As defined on the USTA’s official website, “Net Generation, the official youth tennis of USTA, is on a mission to introduce tennis to a new generation of greats. It celebrates children learning the game, at any ability, and provides school teachers with turnkey lesson plans for grades k-12 that introduce tennis in a fun and engaging way.”
In exchange for registering her class and completing a school partner agreement form with USTA, Gregory received the Net Generation curriculum and equipment—which includes cue cards, cones and various other instructional tools—for free.
“I use the cue cards to provide visual support, I use a stack of cones to serve as a tee for stationary striking, and I use tape on the floor to indicate foot positions,” she said.
Gregory added that she uses the curriculum to guide her in teaching striking skills to her pupils.
”I can tweak whatever I have to and still make the [Net Generation] program work,” she said. “If that means modifying a ball, racquet or the actual activity we’re working on at any given time, that’s what I do in order to make it adaptive for my kids.”
As a reward for her tireless efforts in teaching the game to her students, Gregory was named USTA Mid-Atlantic’s Rockstar P.E. teacher for the 2019-20 school year last month.
”It was an honor to be recognized by the [USTA],” she said.}
Gregory, who is also the director for Culpeper County Little League’s challenger baseball division for children with special needs, recently migrated from PREP to Greene County Public Schools for the 2020-21 school year.
”[Greene County] already has a very impressive special education program as a whole,” she said. “With solid overall foundation in place, it afforded me a great opportunity to come in, focus on just one county in this instance and build their adapted P.E. curriculum.”
Regardless of where she makes her home, Gregory emphasized that her focus remains the same.
”We’re obviously dealing with different levels of development at different ages,” she said. “But regardless of that, it’s always about skill-building. Not just in tennis, but skills they can take with them into other activities throughout the rest of their lives.”
Of course, skill-building isn’t the same as it was for educators just seven months ago, with COVID-19 necessitating mostly virtual instruction nowadays. Like most of her colleagues though, she’s doing her best to provide her pupils with a steady diet of rewarding activities.
”It isn’t easy, but nobody’s job is right now,” she said. “We’re all just trying to make the most meaningful impact as possible under these circumstances.”
