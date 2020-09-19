Award-winning teacher serves up adapted physical education to area students

As a reward for her tireless efforts in teaching the game to her students, Gregory was named USTA Mid-Atlantic’s Rockstar P.E. teacher for the 2019-20 school year last month.

”It was an honor to be recognized by the [USTA],” she said.}

Gregory, who is also the director for Culpeper County Little League’s challenger baseball division for children with special needs, recently migrated from PREP to Greene County Public Schools for the 2020-21 school year.

”[Greene County] already has a very impressive special education program as a whole,” she said. “With solid overall foundation in place, it afforded me a great opportunity to come in, focus on just one county in this instance and build their adapted P.E. curriculum.”

Regardless of where she makes her home, Gregory emphasized that her focus remains the same.

”We’re obviously dealing with different levels of development at different ages,” she said. “But regardless of that, it’s always about skill-building. Not just in tennis, but skills they can take with them into other activities throughout the rest of their lives.”