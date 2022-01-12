 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baker, Brown elected to lead Culpeper County School Board

Pat Baker, a veteran educator, will chair the Culpeper County School Board through 2022, board members decided Monday night. First-term member Barbee Brown was elected vice chair at the board’s first meeting of the new year, televised by Culpeper Media Network.

Baker succeeds Marshall Keene, who was elected chair last January only to announce his special-election bid the next day to become the county’s Circuit Court clerk. Incumbent Carson Beard won the constitutional office with 71 percent of the vote.

School division Superintendent Tony Brads opened the board’s yearly organization meeting, calling for it to choose leaders to serve from January through December 2022.

Board members did so right after observing a moment of silence and standing to recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they met in the supervisors’ chamber of the County Administration Building.

Less than two minutes into the meeting, West Fairfax District member Chrissy Burnett nominated Cedar Mountain District member Betsy Smith for chair.

Salem District member Anne Luckinbill nominated Baker, the East Fairfax District member, who has led the board before.

In the seven-member board’s first of four roll-call votes, on Burnett’s motion, Smith, Burnett and Jefferson District member Deborah Desilets voted to elect Smith. Luckinbill, Baker, Catalpa District member Brown and Stevensburg District member Elizabeth Hutchins voted “no.”

In the board’s second roll-call vote, Baker was elected chair by a 6-1 vote, with all but Burnett in favor.

Then, Baker opened the floor for nominations for vice chair.

Hutchins nominated Luckinbill. Burnett nominated Brown.

Hutchins, Baker and Luckinbill voted to elect Luckinbill, with Brown, Smith, Desilets and Burnett voting “no.”

On Burnett’s motion, in the fourth roll-call vote, all seven board members voted to elect Brown their vice chair.

Former School Board Chair Marshall Keene, who hasn’t attended a School Board meeting since the fall, attended Monday’s meeting as an audience member, in uniform. A detective with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, he chairs the local Republican party.

In mid-December, penning a School Board farewell message he posted on his Facebook page, Keene praised Baker.

“I will miss working with Ms. Patricia Baker who was not only a mentor but a friend. Our votes and views (were) not always aligned but we were able to agree to disagree professionally,” he wrote. “She truly cares about everyone.”

This winter looks to be a challenging season for Culpeper schools, with the local health-care system in crisis, U.S. childhood hospitalizations and deaths at record highs, and teachers fatigued after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The road thus far was difficult for county schools as they navigated the lockdown, a fierce debate over reopening, plus the issues of hybrid class schedules, virtual teaching, face masks, social distancing and quarantines for students and staff.

Soon, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin—who will be sworn into office Saturday—is expected to relax the state’s mask and vaccine mandates.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an emergency order giving Virginia’s health-care system more flexibility to serve more patients amid the surge in COVID-19 cases straining the state’s hospitals.

In August, Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver—in line with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control, issued a mask mandate for the state’s K-12 schools. Youngkin has criticized the policy and said he would undo it. Oliver, who had wanted to stay on, will step down Friday at Youngkin’s urging.

Last Friday, Youngkin and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares announced Virginia will join other Republican-led states and business groups in challenging Biden administration mandates intended to increase the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rate.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

0 comments

