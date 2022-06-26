Balmy weather graces Piedmont Soap Box Derby

Hundreds of spectators gathered in Culpeper on Saturday, June 18, to watch 2022’s Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby.

Lining the Paul Bates Raceway, they cheered 53 racers on a gorgeous 70-degree day.

The dozens of competitors shoehorned their slender frames into sleek fiberglass tubes that zipped 989 feet downhill on what many believe is the fastest Soap Box Derby track in America.

The top winners of this year’s derby, Masters Division champion Eddie Rutherford, Stock Division champion Ava Morris and Super Stock Division winner Maeve Ciuba will compete in the world championships in Akron, Ohio, on July 23.