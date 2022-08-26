Band's back together for Friday's Cannonball Cup at Culpeper high school

All seven of Eastern View’s turf Rembrandts fully remember—and appreciate—the candy-bar TV commercial that ran during the 1997 Super Bowl.

It’s the one where the tireless groundskeeper, who has been painstakingly decorating the end zone for hours, is suddenly made aware that he has painted “Chefs” instead of “Chiefs.”

Rest assured, this paint crew—most of them assembled 14 years ago by then-Eastern View High School Athletic Director Mark Settle—are all solid spellers.

His six-man volunteer crew might reach for an occasional Snickers, but will never be heard muttering, “Great Googly Moogly!”

Meet Settle’s Six, who use Eastern View’s Cyclone Stadium as their canvas, skillfully transforming its freshly cropped, meticulously manicured grass into a 120-yard football-framed masterpiece:

—Joe Keesee, 82, retired banker.

—Paul Pennington, 81, retired Merchant Grocery salesman.

—Paul Ward, 72, retired Culpeper insurance agent/owner.

—Bill Hutchinson, 51, law enforcement.

—Chip Morrison, 53, professional firefighter.

—David White, Eastern View groundskeeper.

Some of the crew members volunteered because they had kids going through Eastern View, wanted to do something for the school community, loved football and/or just liked hanging around Mark Settle.

Settle, 56, can easily be called Culpeper’s version of George Toma, the legendary groundskeeper—nicknamed the Sodfather—who oversaw ground operations for 54 Super Bowls before retiring at the tender age of 91.

It was baptism by paint when Settle first splashed the green grass of Cyclone Stadium in 2008.

“In the early days of me learning of what an AD does, I had to figure out how to efficiently get field preparations completed,” Settle recalled. “I had previously dabbled in lining a baseball field, but never a full football field.”

Not as easy as some might believe.

“I struggled to keep lines straight,” he said, “it took me forever to do the first field, and it did not meet my expectations. So, I contacted a few fellow ADs to get advice and to see what their methods were.”

A little prayer helped, too.

“Paul Pennington (Settle’s father-in-law), Joe Keesee and Jim Queen all went to the same church as me, and they all had grandsons playing for EV,” Settle recalled. “We got talking one day about the amount of work, and they all eagerly volunteered to help out that first year. Ray Tricarico, retired firefighter, since relocated to North Carolina, also helped for eight years.”

Settle was asked by Eastern View Principal Nathan Bopp to get the band back together in time for the 2022 Cannonball Cup game Friday night versus the school’s crosstown rival Culpeper County High School.

Decking out a football field is a pack-your-patience process, as explained by Bill Hutchinson.

“There are 10 different things that happen as we began to paint the field,” Hutchinson began. “Each of us on the paint crew have learned over the years how to perform each job.

“There is a lot of time walking, carrying the number templates and laying the line stringers. We work extremely well as a team, and usually we can stay one step in front of the painter which makes things go much smoother.

“It is time-consuming and meticulous to ensure each line, marker, number, and word is straight and centered,” he added. “We have created an elaborate system of hand signals, movements and gestures so that our partner, who is 60 yards, always knows exactly what we are saying!”

For nearly three hours this week, on two and half days, Settle’s band of merry painters labored, creating lines, hash marks, numbers, coaching boxes on Wednesday; end zones on Thursday; and the midfield EV initials and colors on Friday.

“Mother nature sometimes controls the scheduling,” Settle mused.

Human nature also has a say in the end result.

“I had to go into EV for a meeting one day and leave the volunteer crew to start the lines,” Settle recalled of a mishap years ago. “It was our first painting of the season, so no lines to go by. I was gone for about 30 minutes.

“When I returned, I took over the painting of the 10-yard lines. Well, when we got to the other end with our string lines, we had lines not running square to the field. The crew had started the first line five yards off on one sideline to the other.”

No such thing as an eraser for your lawn.

“We had to pull water hoses out and water the lines down so we could sweep with a broom and erase as much as we could, then repaint the new lines,” Settle said.

But not before the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s crackerjack photographer, the late Vincent Vala, snapped photos of the gridiron roadmap.

“The crew was a little salty toward Vince for that pic—it’s still a topic of conversation,” Settle said. “That pic is in CSE archives, I’m sure.”

It is.

But that’s water under the stadium. Once Settle’s Magnificent 7 learned the ropes, it was “Just Paint, Baby, Paint!”

A commitment to excellence soon developed among the crew members, along with a reputation for showcasing beautiful fields.

“When we have finished the field, it’s a great feeling that we have achieved something that’s great—we can stand behind it and be proud,” said Pennington, who has worked with Settle since the start. “My military background is a big part of that; I am a veteran (Army) along with Joe Keesee (Navy).”

Eastern View’s field was recognized by Pioneer Paints—a leading athletic paint company—as a field of excellence the past two seasons. Game officials often commented to Settle about the immaculate care given to the grounds.

“It’s peaceful,” Settle said, explaining why he enjoys working with his crew. “It’s a lot of work, but there’s a great feeling when it looks so good.”

Chip Morrison, a five-year vet of Settle’s crew, wholeheartedly concurred.

“It gives me a sense of accomplishment when see how great the fields look once we are finished and ready for game time, especially the effort put into the football field,” Morrison said.

It’s not all work.

“We have fun together,” Settle confessed. “We would talk about everything under the sun. We would offer up weekly jokes, stories about our spouses giving us a hard time for being out here.”

An open concession stand certainly doesn’t hurt.

“We would eat lunch together, even had burgers and dogs cooked up from the concession stand or the occasional fish fry by Paul Ward,” Settle said.

It’s a group that won’t be painting themselves in a corner anytime soon.

Nothing as serious as the “Chefs” typo in that Super Bowl ad, but there was one such “Googly Moogly” moment.

“We had an ‘N’ upside down on one of the end zones a few years back,” Settle said, with a chuckle. “No way to correct it. We just let it go and saw if anyone noticed.

“No one came to me to make fun of it, so we mowed it out the next week and made the fix for rest of the season.”

He snickered at that.