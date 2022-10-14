Barboursville playhouse reschedules 'Glass Menagerie'; cast member has COVID

Because a cast member tested positive for COVID-19, this weekend's performances of “The Glass Menagerie” at Four County Players in Barboursville are cancelled.

Management is rescheduling the Oct. 14, 15 and 16 shows, according to a notice Friday morning.

Tickets purchased for this weekend will automatically transfer to the TBA rescheduled dates. The new performance dates will be announced as soon as 4CP receives approval from the licensing company.

Tickets may also be transferred to next weekend's shows, Oct. 21-23, pending availability.

4CP opened the Tennessee Williams play on the weekend of Oct. 7.

The theatrical piece includes some of Williams’ most potent lyricism.

The Glass Menagerie is a memory play told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother, Amanda, and his physically disabled, extremely shy sister, Laura.

While Amanda strives to give her children a life beyond the decrepit St. Louis tenement they inhabit, she is herself trapped by the memory of her life past — a life of cotillions and suitors and wealth, now long gone.

Tom, working at a shoe factory and paying the family’s rent, finds his own escape in drinking and going to the movies, while Laura pours her energy into caring for her delicate glass figurines.

Questions about this weekend’s cancellations? Contact 4countyplayers@fourcp.org or 540/832-5355