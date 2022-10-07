Barboursville Vineyards partners with Virginia first lady on limited-release wine

Barboursville Vineyards in Orange County this week announced a special, limited release of Cornus Virginicus, a red wine blend crafted in collaboration with Virginia first lady Suzanne S. Youngkin to celebrate Virginia agriculture.

A total of 199 cases were produced by winemaker Luca Paschina.

The exclusive bottling coincides with 34th annual Virginia Wine Month, commemorating Virginia’s burgeoning wine scene and the agricultural art being perfected by winemakers across the commonwealth, according to the Virginia Wine Board Marketing Office.

“Here’s toasting Virginia’s flourishing agriculture and wine industries!” Mrs. Youngkin said in a statement. “This project highlights robust viticulture, gives back to nonprofit organizations that are preparing the next generation of farmers, growers and winemakers, and highlights the excellence of Virginia’s wine industry.”

As part of her partnership with Barboursville Vineyards, a donation will be made to Virginia’s FFA and 4-H state foundations.

The Virginia Wine industry contributes $1.73 billion to the state economy and provides over 10,000 jobs, according to a recent study, The Economic Impact of the Wine and Wine Grape Industries on the Virginia Economy, by Economic Forensics and Analytics Inc. of Petaluma, Calif.

The industry also produces some fine products increasingly recognized around the world.

The limited-release Barboursville wine is a Bordeaux-style red blend, composed of 57% Merlot, 28.5% Cabernet Franc and 14.5% Petit Verdot, all estate-grown at Barboursville Vineyards.

“It was an honor to produce this wine with the first lady of Virginia,” said Paschina, the award-winning winemaker at Barboursville Vineyards since 1990. “The blend was selected by a tasting panel including (Mrs. Northam) resulting in a special blend that is elegant and expressive of our state’s climate and soil.”

Latin for “Flowering tree of Virginia,” Cornus Virginicus is a nod to the dogwood, the Virginia state flower and tree, featured on the first lady of Virginia’s seal. Depicted on the front label, the dogwood tree is symbolic of tradition, strength and beauty found throughout Virginia.

Cornus Virginicus Edition I can be purchased online through Virginia ABC and Barboursville Vineyards. Purchasers can select to pick up the wine at a nearby Virginia ABC location of their choice or have it shipped directly to their door through Barboursville Vineyards or at the winery.

Barboursville Vineyards will hold a reception Oct. 12 to celebrate the release of Cornus Virginicus.