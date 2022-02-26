Battle-tested Indians up next for Lady Cyclones

Standing in a back hallway behind the Eastern View High School gym Friday night, Cyclones girls basketball coach Mike McCombs must have had at least three things on his mind.

Smiling from ear to ear, McCombs was clearly elated. After all, his team had just defeated perennial state power Monacan for the first time in school history, 52-44, in the Region 4B semifinals.

The program-defining victory brought with it a postgame Gatorade bath from his players, so McCombs was also likely thinking about taking a hot shower.

But above either of those things, the longtime Eastern View bench boss was already thinking about the Cyclones’ next game.

Friday’s big win qualified Eastern View for the Class 4 state tournament, which begins March 4. But the Cyclones still have unfinished business to take care of in the regionals before they can focus solely on winning a state championship.

Top-seeded Eastern View (19-2) will host No. 3 Powhatan (17-7) in the Region 4B title game at 7 p.m. Monday. The contest will determine not only who the region’s top dog is, but also finalize half the matchups for the state quarterfinal round.

If the Cyclones prevail Monday, then they’ll play host to Region 4A runner-up Manor (21-6) at a yet-to-be-determined location. Should they lose, however, then they’ll travel to the Suffolk area to play Region 4A champion King’s Fork (21-3).

“It’s important to stay focused on one game, one day at a time,” McCombs said. “It can be easy to look ahead, but this is the time when you absolutely want to guard against that.”

Eastern View would be wise not to look past Powhatan. The Indians are members of the Dominion District, which also includes Monacan and Class 6 playoff squads James River, Manchester and Cosby.

Six of Powhatan’s seven losses so far this season have come against that murderers’ row of opponents--the Indians lost twice to Monacan, twice to James River and once each to Manchester and Cosby.

“Playing in that district, they’ve absolutely been tested all season long,” he said. “I’m expecting another tough test, but you expect nothing less at this point in the season.”

McCombs said he planned on watching film on Powhatan beginning late Friday evening, and indicated the Cyclones would install their game plan at practice on Saturday night.

The Indians are led by senior guard Faith Henderson, who averages 21 points per game. The daughter of Powhatan head coach Kristy Henderson, she is the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Henderson played sparingly against Matoaca due to a hamstring injury, though she still scored 12 points. But her teammates more than picked up the slack, with senior point guard Kayla Terry tallying a team-high 19 points and sophomore guards Corynn Lampman and Katherine Cerullo contributing 14 apiece.

Just like Eastern View’s, Powhatan’s victory on Friday was a watershed moment for its program. It marked the first-ever state tourney berth for the Indians.

“We’ve worked so hard for this moment,” Terry told the Richmond Times-Dispatch after the game. “Every practice we went hard. Every film we watched, we studied hard. We just had so much confidence in ourselves to get to this moment.”

Terry and the Indians will be facing a very confident Cyclones squad that, like them, is very guard-heavy.

Freshman guard Ange Hyonkeu scored 12 of her game-high 18 points against Monacan in the second half. Senior point guard Trinity Washington, a spark plug for Eastern View all year long, tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

When Monacan keyed on Washington and Hyonkeu in the contest’s waning moments, junior guard Saniya Brown scored five straight points, including a backbreaking 3-pointer that gave the Cyclones a 50-44 lead with 42 seconds to play.

“The girls have taken turns stepping up in big moments all season long,” McCombs said. “That’s how I know they’ll be ready come Monday night.”

