Biden endorses Spanberger in 7th District race

Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger for re-election in Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

In his announcement Thursday, Biden lauded the freshman Democrat’s efforts to work with Republican House members to resolve issues and help her constituents in the sprawling, 10-county district.

“Abigail Spanberger knows exactly what it means to put the best interests of our country over partisan politics,” Biden said, in a statement released by Spanberger’s office. “Throughout her career, she has worked tirelessly to build a stronger and safer future for the next generation, and she has continued that work in Congress.

“To move our country forward, we need representatives like Abigail who are committed to improving the lives of those they serve,” Biden said. “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Abigail to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.”

Spanberger, a former CIA officer and U.S. postal inspector, said she was honored to receive Biden’s endorsement.