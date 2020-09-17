 Skip to main content
Biden endorses Spanberger in 7th District race
Biden endorses Spanberger in 7th District race

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger campaign portrait

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger

 SPANBERGER FOR CONGRESS

Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger for re-election in Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

In his announcement Thursday, Biden lauded the freshman Democrat’s efforts to work with Republican House members to resolve issues and help her constituents in the sprawling, 10-county district.

“Abigail Spanberger knows exactly what it means to put the best interests of our country over partisan politics,” Biden said, in a statement released by Spanberger’s office. “Throughout her career, she has worked tirelessly to build a stronger and safer future for the next generation, and she has continued that work in Congress.

“To move our country forward, we need representatives like Abigail who are committed to improving the lives of those they serve,” Biden said. “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Abigail to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.”

Spanberger, a former CIA officer and U.S. postal inspector, said she was honored to receive Biden’s endorsement.

“In this moment of uncertainty, I’m fighting every day for Central Virginia’s working families and small businesses. I’m proud to be on the ballot with Vice President Biden, because he has the empathy, experience and heart for the American people that we need to contain this pandemic and rebuild our economy,” she said. “... and I will keep working to deliver hope and support to the people in our communities who are feeling unseen and unheard.”

Early, “no excuse” voting in Virginia starts on Friday, Sep. 18.

Clint Schemmer

