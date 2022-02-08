Biden, Spanberger to discuss prescription drug costs when president visits Culpeper

President Joe Biden will travel to Culpeper on Thursday to call for federal action to lower the price of prescription drugs and other health-care costs.

The president will be joined by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who also has made prescription drug prices a priority, either as part of the stalled Build Back Better spending package or separate legislation.

In Culpeper, Biden will do his first TV interview of 2022, with NBC’s Lester Holt about this weekend’s Super Bowl, Reuters’ White House correspondent Jennifer Epstein tweeted Tuesday. Biden will sit for the chat in Culpeper and parts of it will air Thursday, Friday and Sunday, the network said.

Spanberger said she looks forward to meeting with Biden in Culpeper as the chief executive visits Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

“I welcome the opportunity to bring the president of the United States to my district to hear directly from the people I serve,” Spanberger said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon. “On Thursday, I will be speaking with President Biden in Virginia’s Seventh District to discuss how we can work together to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

“Addressing this affordability crisis has been one of my top priorities since arriving in Congress,” the 7th District congresswoman said. “For Virginia’s seniors, the rising cost of lifesaving prescription medications is creating significant uncertainty. When I meet with families, I hear heartbreaking stories related to high insulin costs and the middlemen who are ripping them off. And when I talk to our neighbors with chronic conditions, I learn about the tough financial decisions they are forced to make—such as skipping meals or putting off mortgage payments—because of skyrocketing drug prices.”

“I am grateful for the administration’s attention to this issue—but more than that, I look forward to hearing the president’s strategy for how we can sign a transformative prescription drug-focused bill into law,” Spanberger said. “Additionally, I will be speaking with him personally about the economic challenges and opportunities facing our district and our commonwealth in this moment of rebuilding and recovery.”

The president’s visit comes during a midterm election year for control of Congress. He will appear in a part of Spanberger’s district that will remain in the 7th District under a new congressional map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved in December.

Spanberger’s office said Biden’s visit is not related to her campaign, but will focus on their shared concern about drug prices and rebuilding the economy in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spanberger, a Democrat who lives in Henrico County, is seeking re-election this fall to a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Several Republicans, perhaps most notably state Sen. Bryce Reeves of Spotsylvania County, are vying to be their party’s challenger in the high-profile race.