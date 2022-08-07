BIE Day links Culpeper educators with business, industry leaders

Culpeper educators were schooled on their own turf Friday by a bunch of locals who gave them the business.

That day, area leaders of business (B), industry (I) and education (E) sojourned under one roof, at Eastern View High School, to form an introductory foundation to demonstrate the power of investing in and supporting local resources.

Culpeper’s BIE Day—a tri-wedged pie that only small-town America could pull off—is now in its 52nd year!

The EVHS Cafe buzzed with excitement as hundreds of educators and business leaders bonded—continuing a rich annual tradition, forged more than a half-century ago by visionaries at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Culpeper County Public Schools.

Organizers staggered visit times to better handle the traffic flow. The three-hour event drew 70-plus vendors eager to showcase services to a target audience representing the county’s largest group of employees.

“The purpose of BIE Day is to introduce our educators and school staff to the wonderful businesses and nonprofits in Culpeper,” said Jeff Say, president and CEO of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a great camaraderie team-building event for teachers,” Say continued, “and it allows them to interact with organizations in our community.”

Call it one-stop shopping for those practicing pedagogy pondering purveyors of provincial products.

Minus the hard sell.

Friday morning’s agenda included a plethora of fun and games: giveaways, raffles, photo booth pics, and complimentary Kona ice—an item that would have likely melted ahead of schedule if BIE Day had been held at the Culpeper Technical Education Center as originally planned. Reportedly, CTEC’s air conditioning was on the fritz.

In recent years, Eastern View and Culpeper County high schools have each held BIE events.

This month, the location of BIE Day didn’t seem to matter much. Randi Richards-Lutz—the tirelessly dedicated driving force behind BIE—could have staged the popular event on the moon, and the same exemplary outcome would likely have been achieved.

Sycamore Park Elementary Principal Derek McWilliams, a 17-year BIE veteran, enthusiastically agreed.

“I would imagine that the longstanding success has to do with the great turnout that we get on both sides,” McWilliams said. “It also has to do with the great detail and planning that goes into making this event happen.”

Staff members look forward to BIE festivities for many reasons, he added.

“They always enjoy the giveaways that businesses provide,” McWilliams said, “and it is also a great opportunity for building connections and seeing friendly, familiar faces.

“Each year, I am able to see some of the same people from the businesses represented and it helps to strengthen those connections that we have,” he added. “For our new staff, especially those brand-new to Culpeper, it is a great opportunity to see all Culpeper has to offer. I am sure the businesses feel the same way.”

They do.

Just ask anyone at Maloney & Ward Insurance Agency. The agency has been a BIE supporter for nearly three decades, one of the longest participating businesses—if not the longest, according to Jeff Say.

“We count it as an honor to be recognized in this capacity,” said Chris Ward of Maloney & Ward, a BIE vendor since 1993. “We are grateful to have long-lasting relationships within our community.”

Enduring relationships.

“We feel that it is important to create lasting relationships with other businesses and educators in our community,” Ward added. “We have created strong networking relationships with other local businesses and educators in the area. This has allowed us to grow into one of the area’s largest insurance brokers.”

Billy Mitchell, a Culpeper Middle School English teacher and varsity baseball coach, attending his 23rd BIE Day, said the special event makes a wonderful first impression on new teachers.

“The event is a great showcase for local businesses,” Mitchell said, “and it gives teachers, especially new teachers, a chance to interact with and learn about the many great local businesses here in Culpeper.”

2022’s signature BIE sponsor, according to Say, was Culpeper Economic Development’s “Be a Culpeper Local” program.

The day’s other sponsors included UVA Culpeper Medical Center, Appleton Campbell, Atlantic Union, Blossman Propane, Culpeper Car Wash, Culpeper Star-Exponent, Eppard Orthodontics, Germanna Community College, Kash Imprints, NextEra Energy Resources, Oak View National Bank, Partners First Federal Credit Union, Peak Roofing Contractors, Rappahanock Electric Cooperative, Culpeper Times, The Jones Group CPAs and Consultants, Truist, and UVA Community Credit Union.

Take away the vendors’ colorful booths, eye-popping signs and plentiful props and handouts, and it was difficult, at times, to distinguish the Bs, from the Is, and the Es. They were one. United in a common goal to strengthen a community they all believe in.

“I love the support and partnership our local businesses provide for our schools,” said Dr. Daniel C. Soderholm, Culpeper High’s principal. “It’s wonderful to see our staff learn about the services and opportunities offered within our community.”

As quick as an Eastern View cyclone, businesses wrapped and educators put final grades on presentations.

Time to say: Bye-BIE.

Until next year.