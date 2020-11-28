Black Friday slow and steady for Culpeper businesses

In a year unlike any other, Black Friday in downtown Culpeper also differed from past iterations.
While a handful of local businesses—particularly those on Davis Street—reported steady foot traffic, their general consensus was the number of shoppers was noticeably less than in years past, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In 17 years, it’s never been like this,” said Sharon Clark, owner of Pepperberries. “But you also have to put things in perspective as a business owner during this [pandemic]. The fact is, none of us have ever experienced a year like 2020, so it isn’t practical to compare today’s sales numbers to last year’s or really any of those before it.”
Clark noted that she’s allowing only 20 people inside her store at a time due to social-distancing guidelines. She assigned one employee to manage the front door and keep a running head count at all times. She estimated full capacity had been reached four or five times between opening at 9 a.m. and about 4 p.m.
“We’ve been pretty steady all day, but not to the point that we’ve had to turn customers away or make them wait very long to come inside,” Clark said.
Another business owner pointed to the cancellation of Culpeper Renaissance’s annual Downtown Holiday Open House as a determining factor in sluggish sales figures. The event, which typically whets the shopping people’s appetites in advance of Black Friday, was canceled by the coronavirus.
“That open house is a big preview of what local businesses have to offer the community during the holiday shopping season,” said Alyson Wynham, owner of Homeconomics. “It was obviously the right decision to cancel it for everyone’s safety, but that also prevented many of us from being able to generate as much excitement as we have in prior years.”
However, some businesses had all they could handle from the get-go Friday morning.
At Shenandoah Garden Spot on Main Street, owners Greg and Tammy Garr said they hadn’t had much time to catch their breath since unlocking the doors at 7 a.m.
In between helping guests select Christmas trees, fresh wreaths and garlands, the husband-and-wife duo took time to laud their patrons for turning out in force.
“We normally open at 9 a.m., but we decided to open two hours early this morning,” Greg Garr said. “It’s a good thing we did, because our customers were lined up at the door waiting for us. They’re in a festive mood and ready to decorate for Christmas, pandemic or no pandemic.”
“It’s been great to see all these smiling faces,” Tammy Garr proclaimed. “It’s absolutely made our day to help them.”
Even with consumers filling Garden Spot to capacity, Greg Garr told the Star-Exponent last week that he’d pivoted away from relying strictly on in-person sales during the pandemic, encouraging the buying public to utilize Garden Spot’s website or pick up the phone to place their orders if it is more convenient for them. All orders can either be picked up curbside at the store or delivered directly to their home.
“It’s absolutely been a difference-maker for our business,” he added Friday afternoon. “There are obviously plenty of folks that are still willing to come out and see us here at the store, but providing the flexibility of online and phone ordering has really helped drive sales for us as of late.”
Garr also offered a friendly piece of advice to any small business owners still relying strictly on foot traffic to stay alive.
“You always have to be willing to change,” he said. “That’s a fact of life, and it’s more relevant now than ever before.”
As of 10 p.m. Friday, Adobe—which tracks data from 80 of the 100 largest retailers in the United States—was projecting between $8.9 billion and $10.6 billion in online Black Friday sales. Those figures would represent an increase of between 20% and 29% from 2019, smashing the all-time Black Friday record.
Adobe also reported record online sales of $5.1 billion on Thanksgiving—a 21.5% increase over last year.
