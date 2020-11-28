Black Friday slow and steady for Culpeper businesses

“That open house is a big preview of what local businesses have to offer the community during the holiday shopping season,” said Alyson Wynham, owner of Homeconomics. “It was obviously the right decision to cancel it for everyone’s safety, but that also prevented many of us from being able to generate as much excitement as we have in prior years.”

However, some businesses had all they could handle from the get-go Friday morning.

At Shenandoah Garden Spot on Main Street, owners Greg and Tammy Garr said they hadn’t had much time to catch their breath since unlocking the doors at 7 a.m.

In between helping guests select Christmas trees, fresh wreaths and garlands, the husband-and-wife duo took time to laud their patrons for turning out in force.

“We normally open at 9 a.m., but we decided to open two hours early this morning,” Greg Garr said. “It’s a good thing we did, because our customers were lined up at the door waiting for us. They’re in a festive mood and ready to decorate for Christmas, pandemic or no pandemic.”

“It’s been great to see all these smiling faces,” Tammy Garr proclaimed. “It’s absolutely made our day to help them.”