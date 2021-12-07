Blue and Red Santa Project spreads joy to families in need

Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department was filled with smiles a mile wide on Saturday morning.
More than 60 families and a total of 150 children were beneficiaries of the generosity of the Blue and Red Santa Project, whose goal is to spread joy to families in need during the holiday season.
The organization was able to raise enough money to provide each of the 150 children with a $150 shopping spree at the Culpeper Walmart.
“This is the sixth year that we’ve been able to do this here in Culpeper,” said Mike Scott, a Blue and Red board member. “It’s a tremendous honor to be able to do this for these families.”
Scott also pointed out that the total of 150 children met the organization’s goal for this year’s event, which was higher than in past years.
The families gathered outside of Walmart early Saturday morning, with the shopping spree beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Additionally, Walmart provided a 10% discount on all purchases.
“We want to thank the Culpeper Walmart for their generosity,” Scott said.
At the conclusion of the shopping spree, everyone was invited back to the fire department for free breakfast, which was provided through donations from the Ole Country Store, Pepper’s Grill, Country Café, Burger King and various other donors throughout the area.
“We are so grateful to our donors,” Scott emphasized. “They are the ones that really make this possible.”
In addition to a warm breakfast, Santa Claus was also on hand to take pictures with the families.
“I really appreciate what they’ve done here,” said Culpeper resident Philip Smith, whose 7-year-old son Aidan and 11-year-old daughter Aliyah were both beneficiaries of the event. “I’ve been in and out of work since the [COVID-19] pandemic hit, so things have been tough. This makes things easier, especially this time of the year.”
For others, some of who have been struggling since long before the pandemic began, Saturday’s event is something they’ve grown to look forward to.
“We’ve participated in this event before and were looking forward to doing so again this year,” said one adult male who asked that his name be kept anonymous. “It’s about more than my kids getting a Christmas shopping spree though; they enjoy all of it, including the breakfast and waiting in line to see Santa.”
“I love doing this,” Scott said with a smile. “I’ll never give up on it either. I’ll be involved with this project for as long as I’m physically able to do so, because it’s just too important to be overlooked.”