Blue and Red Santa Project spreads joy to families in need

“We are so grateful to our donors,” Scott emphasized. “They are the ones that really make this possible.”

In addition to a warm breakfast, Santa Claus was also on hand to take pictures with the families.

“I really appreciate what they’ve done here,” said Culpeper resident Philip Smith, whose 7-year-old son Aidan and 11-year-old daughter Aliyah were both beneficiaries of the event. “I’ve been in and out of work since the [COVID-19] pandemic hit, so things have been tough. This makes things easier, especially this time of the year.”

For others, some of who have been struggling since long before the pandemic began, Saturday’s event is something they’ve grown to look forward to.

“We’ve participated in this event before and were looking forward to doing so again this year,” said one adult male who asked that his name be kept anonymous. “It’s about more than my kids getting a Christmas shopping spree though; they enjoy all of it, including the breakfast and waiting in line to see Santa.”

“I love doing this,” Scott said with a smile. “I’ll never give up on it either. I’ll be involved with this project for as long as I’m physically able to do so, because it’s just too important to be overlooked.”

