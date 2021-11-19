Blue Ridge Wildlife Center rehabilitates, frees porcupine

Porcupines are making a comeback in Virginia. And a formerly sick one has returned to the wild, thanks to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.

The center, headquartered in Boyce, announced that an ailing porcupine it took in a week ago has been released back into the wild after recovering from a lung infection.

Winchester Police found the animal and got it to the center, where he was diagnosed with the infection and missing quills. His initial prognosis was not good, but then he began to improve, the center said in a statement.

“We’re so glad that the porcupine made such a great recovery,” said Dr. Jennifer Riley, the center's director of veterinary services.

She would not disclose exactly where the porcupine was released but said it was close to where he was found. “We just don’t want people to go out looking for him,” Riley explained.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As soon as the center began posting the porcupine’s intake and treatment on social media, residents began posting their porcupine sightings.

“If you see a porcupine, consider yourself lucky because there are so few in the state,” Riley said. “Please admire them from a respectful distance.”