Brand-new 7th District Congressional Republican Committee picks leaders
Brand-new 7th District Congressional Republican Committee picks leaders

The newly formed 7th District Congressional Republican Committee held its first meeting of 2022 on Saturday in Caroline County, according to the Culpeper County Republican Committee.

Members elected Caroline County Republican Committee Chairman Jeff Sili to serve as chairman and Culpeper County Republican Chairman Marshall Keene to serve as vice chairman until the next Biennial District Convention, when a new chairman will be elected, the Culpeper committee said in a statement.

Also elected were Kim Smith of the Madison County Republican Committee, who was elected secretary, and Spotsylvania County Chairman Brett Pritchett, who was elected treasurer.

Prince William County Republican Chairman Tim Parish and Young Republican representative Kimmy Kruskamp were elected as new State Central Committee members.

Culpeper Republican Committee member Dewey McDonnell retained his seat on the State Central Committee.

Members voted to select the 7th District's next Republican congressional nominee by a primary.

“Culpeper Republicans and Republicans all across the district are more than excited and eager to get started on bringing conservative leadership back to the 7th District and, most importantly, to Washington," Keene said. "Culpeper will continue to be a sounding board for conservatism when it comes to electing those who will represent us at all levels of government.”

