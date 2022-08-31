Brandy Station data-center developer requests delay

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story erred on the date of the Planning Commission's next meeting.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission has delayed consideration, for a month, of a data-center development proposed on Brandy Road at the landowner’s request.

The project, envisioned in a county-designated technology zone, recently gained support from the leader of a neighboring faith congregation.

David Martin, president of Attotek, a Culpeper-based software development firm, wants to rezone 88 acres along Bel Pre and Stevensburg roads to light industrial from commercial services and rural area.

During a meeting earlier this month, the commission deferred Martin’s rezoning application to its meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 to give him more time to address concerns its members raised in July.

Martin’s land, just north of the Culpeper Division office of the Virginia State Police, is now in use as low-impact agricultural. Bordered by the railroad and Hoffman Lane, the site is a close neighbor of Shiloh Baptist Church.

At their July meeting, commissioners urged Martin to reach out directly to Shiloh’s leaders about the project. The applicant did that within days, according to a July 13 letter to the county from the Rev. Reese Washington, pastor of the historic Black church.

Washington wrote that he had a good conversation with Martin, who answered all of his questions. The reverend said he personally supports the data center development.

“As pastor for the last 15 years, we have worked well with other business leaders and people here and in surrounding communities,” Washington wrote.

“Our church has grown dramatically in the last four years … As of right now, only two people on our membership role actually live in Brandy, but I believe the data center will be a great (asset) to the community.”

As part of rezoning approval, Martin has committed to contributing $50,000 to Shiloh Baptist to pave its parking lot.

Martin also committed $10,000 to the Culpeper Technical Education Center to further education in support of technology industries such as data centers.

His 765,000-square-feet proposal, occupying three buildings, would sit in the eastern portion of Martin’s 350-acre property. The application proposes construction of an electrical substation connecting to the nearby Dominion Remington-Gordonsville high-voltage line.

Additional data centers could materialize as part of future phases shown on plans, once the property is purchased.

A recent neighbor of the property expressed his objection to the data-center project in a July 27 email to the county. Justin Kuramoto stated he and his wife moved in 2020 from Manassas to Brandy Station.

“We have loved living here and are concerned that a giant data center campus less than a mile from our home will have negative effects on just about everything, from pollution, strain on the water supply, power lines, property values, aesthetics, etc.,” he wrote.

“A giant, industrial data center would permanently alter my community in a very negative way,” Kuramoto added.