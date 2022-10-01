Brandy Station landowner withdraws rezoning application for data center

A Brandy Station landowner has pulled his rezoning application for a speculative data center in a Culpeper County Technology Zone.

The move comes just over two weeks after neighbors came out in force against the project, and the planning commission recommended denial of the application.

Applicant David Martin, president of Attotek, Friday confirmed he had withdrawn the request to rezone 88 acres along Bel Pre and Stevensburg roads to light industrial. He said in a phone call his intention to market the land for data centers has been put on hold due to the planning commission action, but that developing a data center campus is still his intention.

“We would like to give some more attention to the planning commission’s concerns and see if we can come up with something better,” he said.

Martin did not have a timeframe for building a data center project on his land.

“Not real sure until we have a chance to look at the project in its entirety,” he said.

The decision to yank the application followed dissent heard against building warehouses of computer servers in the still-rural area along the 29 Corridor, during a Sept. 13 public hearing. Neighbors of the area argued data centers would ruin their views and the rural nature of the area.

The planning commission unanimously recommended denial of the rezoning plan after hearing from neighbors at the meeting that went to midnight. Commissioners cited concerns about noise, water control at the site, increased traffic and overall site impact on neighbors.

The parcel is currently zoned commercial services (50 acres) and rural area (38 acres), and fronts on Brandy Road near the 29 Corridor. A Google map shows the parcel as mostly green farmland and it is use as such, on a limited basis.

The parcel has a lake, stream and wetlands on it, adjoining a multi-generational family farm and a historic Black church just outside the farming village located along the railroad.

The applicant lives on the property, also where his government software consulting business is located. Martin said previously he would not mind having a data center for a neighbor.

Zoning that matches a technology zone designation go hand-in-hand, Martin said in the phone call Friday. He acknowledged it would be up to the board of supervisors to decide the rezoning case.

“I could bring it to them, but we feel that the commission’s concerns are legitimate and that they should be addressed in a little more detail and we need more time to address them,” Martin said.

Asked if he felt opposition from neighbors heard at the recent planning commission meeting represented the majority sentiment in Brandy Station, Martin said no.

“I believe that the project, the revenue it will generate will be good for Culpeper, including the majority of the Stevensburg District, but we just need the time to be able to quantify that and put together a better plan … a really thought out plan and don’t really want to rush it at this point.”