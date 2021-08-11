Brandy Station VFD announces Thursday parade line-up

On Wednesday, the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department announces the line-up of participants in Thursday night's annual parade:
#200, 12th Virginia Cavalry Unit
#94, 540 Diggers
#96, 540 Diggers
#97, 540 Diggers
#98, 540 Diggers
#99, 540 Diggers
#55, ACCA Heritage Shrine Club
#56, ACCA Heritage Shrine Club
#59, Alan McCuin
#90, Albemarle Pipes and Drum Corps
#148, Aldie Volunteer Fire Department
#149, Aldie Volunteer Fire Department
#173, Alpha Rain Metal Roofing
#174, Alpha Rain Metal Roofing
#93, American Red Cross
#169, Amissville Volunteer Fire Department
#170, Amissville Volunteer Fire Department
#151, Appleton Campbell Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning & Electrical
#152, Appleton Campbell Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning & Electrical
#153, Appleton Campbell Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning & Electrical
#50, Beauregard Farms
#84, Big Mikes Outdoor Services
#85, Big Mikes Outdoor Services
#11, Bill Chase (Supervisor) & Butch Davies (Our Friend & Attorney)
#74, Bows4u & Gifts2
#9, Brandy Station VFD
#10, Brandy Station VFD
#178, Brenco Solutions
#8, BSVFD Charter Members
#166, C&C Outdoor Services
#16, Carson Beard
#142, Castleton VFD
#143, Castleton VFD
#114, Catlett Volunteer Fire Department
164. Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department
#53, Chick Fil-A Culpeper Colonnade
#92, Chill-AXE-In Axe Throwing
#123, Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department
#124, Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department
#100, Cruisin For Heros
#101, Cruisin For Heros
#102, Cruisin For Heros
#103, Cruisin For Heros
#104, Cruisin For Heros
#105, Cruisin For Heros
#106, Cruisin For Heros
#107, Cruisin For Heros
#108, Cruisin For Heros
#86, Cub Scout Pack 196
#112, Culpeper County Democratic Committee
#51, Culpeper County High and Eastern View High Marching Band
#4, Culpeper County Sheriff Office
#5, Culpeper County Sheriff Office
#3, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office
#30, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1
#31, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1
#29, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1
#28, Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad Co. 11
#67, Culpeper County Waste
#68, Culpeper County Waste
#27, Culpeper E-911 Center
#46, Culpeper Petroleum
#47, Culpeper Petroleum
#48, Culpeper Petroleum
#6, Culpeper Police Dept.
#7, Culpeper Police Dept.
#63, Culpeper Trolley
#150, Daniel Babcock- Old Dominion Historical Fire Society
#147, David Durr for Board of Supervisors
#13, Delegate Michael Webert
#12, Delegate Nick Freitas
#139, Dixie Royals
#66, Dominion Energy
#24, Donald B. Rice Tires
#168, Earlysville Volunteer Fire Department
#171, East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Department
#172, East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Department
#62, Elizabeth Hutchins for School Board
#60, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department
#144, Flint Hill Vol. Fire & Rescue
#145, Flint Hill Vol. Fire & Rescue
#146, Flint Hill Vol. Fire & Rescue
#120, Fork Union Military Academy Honor Guard
#119, Fredericksburg Volunteer Fire Company
#140, Friends of Laura A Rogers
#154, George Hood
#155, George Hood
#116, Get Hitched Towing
#117, Get Hitched Towing
#138, Gordonsville Vol. Fire Dept.
#163, Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Department
#65, Hook-N-Up Towing LLC
#126, J.D. Newman
#127, J.D. Newman
#19, Jack Frazier
#20, Jack Frazier
#17, John Egertson & Christopher Hively
#82, Kena Temple Shriners
#83, Kena Temple Shriners
#64, Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Department
#130, Lake of the Woods Volunteer Rescue
#87, Larry Specht
#160, Leesburg Volunteer Fire Department
#161, Leesburg Volunteer Fire Department
#81, Lifecare Medical Transport
#40, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9
#41, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9
#128, Little Mr & Mrs CMR Farm Show/Cloverbuds
#131, Lori Medley for School Board
#121, Madison County Rescue Squad
#122, Madison County Rescue Squad
#57, Madison County Sheriff’s Department
#69, Madison Volunteer Fire Department
#22, Marshall Keene
#165, Marshall Volunteer Fire Department
#18, Michael Olinger & Gary Deal
#125, Miss Va. Tatum Sheppard
#15, Missy White
#58, Novant/UVA Culpeper Hospital Ambulance Department
#118, Operation First Response
#115, Orange County High School Marching Band
#162, Orange Volunteer Fire Department
#113, Orlean Fire
#25, P.W. Plumbing & Heating Inc.
#21, Paul Bates
#129, Quantico Marine Corps Band
#42, Rapidan Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 10
#89, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
#175, Remington Volunteer Fire Department
#176, Remington Volunteer Fire Department
#43, Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16
#44, Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16
#45, Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16
#32, Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6
#33, Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6
#34, Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6
#35, Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6
#23, Rosson and Troilo Fire Protection Services
#72, Rusty’s Towing
#73, Rusty’s Towing
#36, Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8
#37, Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8
#38, Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8
#39, Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8
#49, Shiloh Baptist Church
#141, Silver Tones Swing Band
#134, Sperryville Volunteer Fire Dept.
#135, Sperryville Volunteer Fire Dept.
#75, Spotsylvania VFD
#76, Spotsylvania VFD
#77, Spotsylvania VFD
#78, Spotsylvania VFD
#79, Spotsylvania VFD
#1, Stafford County Fire & Rescue Honor Guard
#109, Stafford Volunteer Firemen Association
#110, Stafford Volunteer Firemen Association
#111, Stafford Volunteer Firemen Association
#167, Susan Gugino for Board of Supervisors
#177, Terry Leach
#14, Terry Yowell
#137, The Allison Family
#132, The Mower Guys
#133, The Mower Guys
#54, The Ole Country Store & Bakery
#88, Tiger Fuel Company
#136, Tom Williams
#52, TOPS 0302 Culpeper
#70, Trevillians Volunteer Fire Department
#71, Trevillians Volunteer Fire Department
#61, Twirling Medallion Majorette & Drum Corp
#91, VFW Post 2524
#26, Virginia Dept. of Forestry
#2, Virginia State Police
#156, VW Cruisers and Skyline Auto Restorations
#157, VW Cruisers and Skyline Auto Restorations
#158, VW Cruisers and Skyline Auto Restorations
#159, #VW Cruisers and Skyline Auto Restorations
#80, WJMA/SAM-FM