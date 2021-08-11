 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brandy Station VFD announces Thursday parade line-up
0 comments
editor's pick featured

Brandy Station VFD announces Thursday parade line-up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marching bands

A marching band mixing musicians from Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools plays during the Brandy Station VFD parade in 2019.

 VINCENT VALA FOR STAR-EXPONENT

On Wednesday, the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department announces the line-up of participants in Thursday night's annual parade:

#200, 12th Virginia Cavalry Unit

#94, 540 Diggers

#96, 540 Diggers

#97, 540 Diggers

#98, 540 Diggers

#99, 540 Diggers

#55, ACCA Heritage Shrine Club

#56, ACCA Heritage Shrine Club

#59, Alan McCuin

#90, Albemarle Pipes and Drum Corps

#148, Aldie Volunteer Fire Department

#149, Aldie Volunteer Fire Department

#173, Alpha Rain Metal Roofing

#174, Alpha Rain Metal Roofing

#93, American Red Cross

#169, Amissville Volunteer Fire Department

#170, Amissville Volunteer Fire Department

#151, Appleton Campbell Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning & Electrical

#152, Appleton Campbell Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning & Electrical

#153, Appleton Campbell Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning & Electrical

#50, Beauregard Farms

#84, Big Mikes Outdoor Services

#85, Big Mikes Outdoor Services

#11, Bill Chase (Supervisor) & Butch Davies (Our Friend & Attorney)

#74, Bows4u & Gifts2

#9, Brandy Station VFD

#10, Brandy Station VFD

#178, Brenco Solutions

#8, BSVFD Charter Members

#166, C&C Outdoor Services

#16, Carson Beard

#142, Castleton VFD

#143, Castleton VFD

#114, Catlett Volunteer Fire Department

164. Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department

#53, Chick Fil-A Culpeper Colonnade

#92, Chill-AXE-In Axe Throwing

#123, Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department

#124, Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department

#100, Cruisin For Heros

#101, Cruisin For Heros

#102, Cruisin For Heros

#103, Cruisin For Heros

#104, Cruisin For Heros

#105, Cruisin For Heros

#106, Cruisin For Heros

#107, Cruisin For Heros

#108, Cruisin For Heros

#86, Cub Scout Pack 196

#112, Culpeper County Democratic Committee

#51, Culpeper County High and Eastern View High Marching Band

#4, Culpeper County Sheriff Office

#5, Culpeper County Sheriff Office

#3, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office

#30, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1

#31, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1

#29, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1

#28, Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad Co. 11

#67, Culpeper County Waste

#68, Culpeper County Waste

#27, Culpeper E-911 Center

#46, Culpeper Petroleum

#47, Culpeper Petroleum

#48, Culpeper Petroleum

#6, Culpeper Police Dept.

#7, Culpeper Police Dept.

#63, Culpeper Trolley

#150, Daniel Babcock- Old Dominion Historical Fire Society

#147, David Durr for Board of Supervisors

#13, Delegate Michael Webert

#12, Delegate Nick Freitas

#139, Dixie Royals

#66, Dominion Energy

#24, Donald B. Rice Tires

#168, Earlysville Volunteer Fire Department

#171, East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Department

#172, East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Department

#62, Elizabeth Hutchins for School Board

#60, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department

#144, Flint Hill Vol. Fire & Rescue

#145, Flint Hill Vol. Fire & Rescue

#146, Flint Hill Vol. Fire & Rescue

#120, Fork Union Military Academy Honor Guard

#119, Fredericksburg Volunteer Fire Company

#140, Friends of Laura A Rogers

#154, George Hood

#155, George Hood

#116, Get Hitched Towing

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

#117, Get Hitched Towing

#138, Gordonsville Vol. Fire Dept.

#163, Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Department

#65, Hook-N-Up Towing LLC

#126, J.D. Newman

#127, J.D. Newman

#19, Jack Frazier

#20, Jack Frazier

#17, John Egertson & Christopher Hively

#82, Kena Temple Shriners

#83, Kena Temple Shriners

#64, Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Department

#130, Lake of the Woods Volunteer Rescue

#87, Larry Specht

#160, Leesburg Volunteer Fire Department

#161, Leesburg Volunteer Fire Department

#81, Lifecare Medical Transport

#40, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9

#41, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9

#128, Little Mr & Mrs CMR Farm Show/Cloverbuds

#131, Lori Medley for School Board

#121, Madison County Rescue Squad

#122, Madison County Rescue Squad

#57, Madison County Sheriff’s Department

#69, Madison Volunteer Fire Department

#22, Marshall Keene

#165, Marshall Volunteer Fire Department

#18, Michael Olinger & Gary Deal

#125, Miss Va. Tatum Sheppard

#15, Missy White

#58, Novant/UVA Culpeper Hospital Ambulance Department

#118, Operation First Response

#115, Orange County High School Marching Band

#162, Orange Volunteer Fire Department

#113, Orlean Fire

#25, P.W. Plumbing & Heating Inc.

#21, Paul Bates

#129, Quantico Marine Corps Band

#42, Rapidan Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 10

#89, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

#175, Remington Volunteer Fire Department

#176, Remington Volunteer Fire Department

#43, Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16

#44, Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16

#45, Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16

#32, Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6

#33, Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6

#34, Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6

#35, Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6

#23, Rosson and Troilo Fire Protection Services

#72, Rusty’s Towing

#73, Rusty’s Towing

#36, Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8

#37, Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8

#38, Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8

#39, Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8

#49, Shiloh Baptist Church

#141, Silver Tones Swing Band

#134, Sperryville Volunteer Fire Dept.

#135, Sperryville Volunteer Fire Dept.

#75, Spotsylvania VFD

#76, Spotsylvania VFD

#77, Spotsylvania VFD

#78, Spotsylvania VFD

#79, Spotsylvania VFD

#1, Stafford County Fire & Rescue Honor Guard

#109, Stafford Volunteer Firemen Association

#110, Stafford Volunteer Firemen Association

#111, Stafford Volunteer Firemen Association

#167, Susan Gugino for Board of Supervisors

#177, Terry Leach

#14, Terry Yowell

#137, The Allison Family

#132, The Mower Guys

#133, The Mower Guys

#54, The Ole Country Store & Bakery

#88, Tiger Fuel Company

#136, Tom Williams

#52, TOPS 0302 Culpeper

#70, Trevillians Volunteer Fire Department

#71, Trevillians Volunteer Fire Department

#61, Twirling Medallion Majorette & Drum Corp

#91, VFW Post 2524

#26, Virginia Dept. of Forestry

#2, Virginia State Police

#156, VW Cruisers and Skyline Auto Restorations

#157, VW Cruisers and Skyline Auto Restorations

#158, VW Cruisers and Skyline Auto Restorations

#159, #VW Cruisers and Skyline Auto Restorations

#80, WJMA/SAM-FM

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News