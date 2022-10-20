'Break the norms'—Spotsy mom first female to work in pit at Culpeper quarry

In inspirational news of strength and grit, Barbara McGowan holds the recent title of being the first woman to work in the pit at Cedar Mountain Stone Quarry in Culpeper County.

The Spotsylvania County single mom ventured into the non-traditional female field while looking for a change of career during the pandemic.

Germanna Community College helped get her there, according to a recent release from the Virginia institution with campuses in Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Stafford.

McGowan has been cutting hair in her mother’s barbershop for a decade.

“My mother was a barber for 25 years and she tried to pass that along, but I never really liked cutting hair,” she said.

“I liked doing construction. I liked being outside.”

When COVID-19 slowed the barber business, McGowan “took that as a chance to jump out and do what I wanted to do.”

She signed up for the Heavy Equipment Operator program at Germanna Community College Fredericksburg Center for Advanced Technology.

There, McGowan was able to practice with virtual reality technology, teaching her how to operate all kinds of heavy equipment. It led to an apprenticeship at Cedar Mountain Stone in Mitchells and a full-time job there as the first-ever woman to work in the pit at the quarry.

The tall, blonde woman drives a huge loader that dumps granite into 40-ton trucks.

“With no experience,” she said. “It’s hard to walk up to somebody and say, ‘Hey, I’ve been a barber for 10 years. Can I go ahead and take your loader out?’ People would look at you a little funny.

“But when you know what you want to do, you just have to find a way, and that program Germanna offers definitely helps.

“It gave me a background. I wasn’t just somebody with no experience,” McGowan said.

Though she is the first, McGowan says she’s been treated with respect and acceptance.

“You definitely get a few heads turning when you’re driving by, people who were unaware,” she said.

Cedar Mountain Stone superintendent Carl Carter, of Culpeper, has been in the construction industry for 35 years, building highways, roads, and parking lots. He said McGowan is the first woman he’s seen work on heavy equipment in a quarry, where it’s a lot more condensed and a lot more traffic.

“She’s learned how to use multiple pieces of equipment and handled it well in a very stressful situation,” Carter said.

McGowan has some advice to other women considering nontraditional jobs: “Don’t be scared. We’re good at anything we put our minds to.”

Cedar Mountain Stone currently has five workers in the Germanna apprenticeship program, according to Tom Locher, of Culpeper, equipment & safety manager at the local quarry.

“It’s a great partnership. We have individuals that can come work for us, work full time, 100 percent of their tuition covered, with full-time benefits, and at the end of the process, they have an associate’s degree,” he said.

Ed Dalrymple, of Spotsylvania, is president of Chemung Contracting Corp., Dalrymple Holding Corp. and Cedar Mountain Stone. He has long supported apprenticeship training in partnership with the local community college.

Dalrymple said he sees the potential for McGowan to be a leader, continuing her training at Germanna to become a certified mine foreman.

The local first female looks at her work in the pit as a way to support her family and build a future.

“People might find a woman doing a different kind of job a little strange, but you can do anything you put your mind to,” McGowan said.

“Don’t be afraid to get out there and break the norms. There is no normal. You are your own normal.”

See more about this story at https://youtu.be/aEkv60bdp6o and https://youtu.be/HQD8RJWuTy0