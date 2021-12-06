BREAKING: Three EVHS wrestlers accused of sexual assault; victim's parents unhappy with school's investigation

"I told Bell that this is unacceptable," he continued. "She said she was sorry I felt that way but there were too many conflicting statements during their interviews with those involved and the witnesses to reach any conclusion other than that."

"[Bell] told me to put myself in the shoes of the other kids' parents," Leonard said. "At that point, I hung up the phone on her."

Meanwhile, Sisk said Noah's torment at the hands of the accused continues.

"One of the kids approached him in a threatening manner at school on Monday and called him a 'little b#%@&," he said.

Sisk said he's been in contact with Hefner and will now be pressing charges against the alleged perpetrators as a result of what he called the school's "lack of a real investigation." He and Noah are scheduled to meet with Hefner and a detective on Tuesday morning, where Noah will provide them with an official statement.

"I didn't want to press charges," Sisk said. "I just wanted the school to deal with it. Noah has been traumatized and humiliated, and he still has to go to school with these kids and maybe even be on the same wrestling team as them. I don't see how that's fair to him when he's the victim in this situation."

Addo declined to comment when reached by phone Monday afternoon. The Star-Exponent also contacted Culpeper County Public Schools director of communications Laura Hoover by phone, but she said she had no information on the matter at this time.

