BREAKING: Three EVHS wrestlers accused of sexual assault; victim's parents unhappy with school's investigation

Three Eastern View High School student-athletes have been accused of sexually assaulting another inside the school's wrestling room last week, resulting in frustration from the accuser's family regarding the way EVHS administration has handled the situation.
Richard Sisk said his son, 14-year-old Noah Sisk, wasn't in his typical upbeat mood when he arrived home from wrestling practice around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.
"I asked him how practice was and if he'd learned any new moves," Richard Sisk said. "He just said no and went to his room, and I initially wrote it off as just a teenager being a teenager."
Sisk's assumption was blown out of the water when he received a phone call about 30 minutes later from his ex-wife Wendy Leonard, Noah's mother.
"Wendy told me she'd just gotten off the phone with Noah and he was very distraught," he recalled. "She told me to go to his room right away."
When Sisk went to Noah's room, he found his son in tears. What followed could be described as every parent's nightmare.
"I asked him what happened," Sisk said. "He told me that three of his teammates cornered him in the wrestling room around 2:30 that afternoon, shortly before wrestling practice started. One of them held his wrists, another held his ankles, and the third one pulled down his pants and started to touch his genitalia
"They told him that if he screamed or called out to anyone for help, they'd punch him in the face," Sisk added.
Horrified, Sisk rushed to the school immediately, where he said he found EVHS wrestling coach Chris Taylor still in the building.
"He seemed as shocked as I was when I told him what had occurred," Sisk said of Taylor. "But he assured me he'd deal with those involved and handle the situation quickly and discreetly."
According to Sisk, he gave Taylor the names of the three alleged perpetrators, as well as that of another team member that Noah claimed witnessed the events.
At about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Noah called Sisk and said one of the accused individuals had approached him at school earlier in the day and chastised him for coming forward, claiming he'd "ruin the reputation of the wrestling program," as well as the lives of everyone involved.
Approximately 15 minutes after that phone call, Sisk said he received a call from Taylor. He said the coach told him that he'd investigated the allegations and was handing out in-house punishments. One of the alleged perpetrators had been kicked off the team, another was suspended indefinitely from active competition, and Taylor asked Sisk for his input on what the punishment for the third individual should be.
Sisk was taken aback by the coach's handling of the situation, telling him that he didn't believe those punishments were stern enough and that he believed there should be some form of suspensions meted out by the EVHS administration.
"Aside from the obvious need to teach these individuals a lesson, I want to make sure Noah isn't being harassed by them," he said. "Obviously that had already started by that point, and I wanted an end put to it."
As surprised as Sisk was by Taylor's call, he was even more shocked when he called EVHS Wednesday morning to speak with a member of the school's administration.
"I called around 10:20 a.m. and was directed to [assistant principal] Brock Hodgson," Sisk said. "He told me straightaway that he knew nothing about the situation, but that another member of the administration could be investigating it."
Sisk said he received a call that afternoon from EVHS athletic director Aronda Bell, who told him she'd just found out about the allegations earlier that day. Sisk said Bell assured him that she was investigating the matter, would be taking statements and would get back to him.
"I was livid that [Taylor] hadn't told Bell or any members of the school's administration about the situation right away," Sisk said. "I'd told him Monday, and two days later [Bell] is only finding out about it because I called the school."
Leonard said she spoke with Taylor by phone on Tuesday, and he seemed at least somewhat concerned with self-preservation.
"[Taylor] told me that he hoped the media or law enforcement didn't find out about this because he could lose his job if it got out," she recalled.
When he hadn't heard anything more from Bell by Thursday, Sisk called Culpeper County Communications and Support Services to ask what he could do from a legal standpoint. He was referred to Rob Hefner, a deputy with the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office who serves as a school resource officer.
According to Sisk, Hefner met with Bell and EVHS principal Felix Addo the same day, then called and advised him that he could press charges against the accused individuals if he wished to do so.
Later Thursday, Sisk said Bell called to provide him with an update on the school's investigation.
"[Bell] asked for time and patience, but I'm trying to prevent my son from being harassed and further humiliated during the investigation," Sisk said, pointing out that Noah has received multiple threatening text messages from the accused over the past week. "She said she couldn't suspend anyone without doing her due diligence, so she asked me to give her until Friday to come to a conclusion with [Addo]."
Sisk said he, Leonard and Noah met with Bell and Addo Friday morning, at which point Bell asked Noah to recount the entire story in detail, including where he was touched and what each of the alleged perpetrators' roles were in the incident.
Sisk added that Bell claimed Noah hadn't included that information in the written statement she'd taken from him on Wednesday.
"At this point, Noah has given the details over and over again," Sisk said. "And it isn't like his story has changed."
Sisk also said it was revealed during Friday's meeting that another witness had come forward during the week.
"It's another member of the wrestling team," Sisk said. "His mother works at the school, and he told her what happened."
After deliberating over the weekend, Bell and Addo called both Sisk and Leonard on Monday morning with their decision. Sisk said they told him they would be taking undisclosed disciplinary action against the three alleged perpetrators, but they came to an overall conclusion that Noah was "pantsed" or "flagged" and not sexually assaulted like he claimed.
"'Pantsing' or 'flagging' someone is pranking them by pulling their pants down," an upset Sisk pointed out. "It isn't someone holding your legs, another holding your arms and a third pulling your pants down and touching you.
"I told Bell that this is unacceptable," he continued. "She said she was sorry I felt that way but there were too many conflicting statements during their interviews with those involved and the witnesses to reach any conclusion other than that."
"[Bell] told me to put myself in the shoes of the other kids' parents," Leonard said. "At that point, I hung up the phone on her."
Meanwhile, Sisk said Noah's torment at the hands of the accused continues.
"One of the kids approached him in a threatening manner at school on Monday and called him a 'little b#%@&," he said.
Sisk said he's been in contact with Hefner and will now be pressing charges against the alleged perpetrators as a result of what he called the school's "lack of a real investigation." He and Noah are scheduled to meet with Hefner and a detective on Tuesday morning, where Noah will provide them with an official statement.
"I didn't want to press charges," Sisk said. "I just wanted the school to deal with it. Noah has been traumatized and humiliated, and he still has to go to school with these kids and maybe even be on the same wrestling team as them. I don't see how that's fair to him when he's the victim in this situation."
Addo declined to comment when reached by phone Monday afternoon. The Star-Exponent also contacted Culpeper County Public Schools director of communications Laura Hoover by phone, but she said she had no information on the matter at this time.